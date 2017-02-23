Come and get it! Selena Gomez's stunning Texas home is on the market

Come and get it! Pop singer Selena Gomez has listed the Fort Worth, Texas, mansion she bought last year to originally spend more time with her friends and family.
“The media room won me over the minute I walked in,” Gomez said in a release from Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, which has the $2.999-million listing.
The agents are John Zimmerman and Todd Terry.
Gomez loves watching movies with family in the luxurious home theater, and she was drawn to the home’s two master suites.
The resort-style estate sits on more than 1.5 acres, with five bedrooms, seven baths and parking for up to eight cars.
Its more than 10,000 square feet are built for entertaining: In addition to the media room and a large game room, there’s also a spacious great room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings that adjoins a chef’s eat-in kitchen with a giant center island and high-end appliances.
A second kitchen is ideal for guests or catered parties.
For outdoor fun, enjoy the saltwater pool with a rock slide, the outdoor kitchen and living room, a putting green and a tennis/sport court.
Photos by Charles Lauersdorf.
