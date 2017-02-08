share tweet pin email

Sandra Bullock is offering up her three-bedroom, three-bathroom estate in Los Angeles as a rental — for a tidy $15,000 a month.

Courtesy of Zillow

The furnished Sunset Strip home boasts 3,153 square feet of indoor space, as well as a spacious backyard.

Courtesy of Zillow

Courtesy of Zillow

One of the bedrooms contains a modern spiral staircase leading up to a loft area. The master bed and bath comes with its own modern amenities: a soaking tub and a luxurious steam shower.

Courtesy of Zillow

Courtesy of Zillow

A huge office with a built-in desk and shelving around the perimeter of the room provides work space for industrious types.

Courtesy of Zillow

Courtesy of Zillow

The main living room and kitchen both open out onto what is arguably the home’s best feature: the backyard. In addition to lush landscaping and an expansive stone patio, the space offers city views from a corner cabana.

Courtesy of Zillow

While Bullock has been keeping a low profile recently, the actress is set to appear in the all-star “Ocean’s Eleven” spin-off “Ocean’s Eight” in 2018.

Courtesy of Zillow

George Ghiz of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Photos from Zillow listing.

