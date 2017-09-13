Amazon is offering 30 percent off beauty favorites until Friday

share tweet pin email

If you like designer beauty goods but not the hefty price tags that typically accompany them, you’re in luck. Amazon has a special "buy one, get one 30 percent off" beauty event going on right now. (That's 30 percent off of the Amazon prices, some of which were marked down to begin with.)

To score the deal, all you have to do is choose any two products from the luxury beauty sale event. Once both have been added to your cart, you should see that 30 percent has been taken off of the more expensive item. (Amazon is also offering free shipping on purchases over $25).

We scoped out the scene and it looks like the selection of products on sale includes high-end skin care, fragrance and cosmetic staples, along with a few professional hair tools and accessories thrown in here and there.

Read on for some of our top product picks, all available as part of the luxury beauty sale at Amazon, for a limited time only.

Borghese Eclissare Color Eclipse Color Struck Lipstick, $18 (used to be $25), Amazon

Amazon

This multi-dimension cream lipstick from Borghese contains pearl for creating the illusion of fuller lips. This rich merlot shade in particular (called Beyond) is prime for fall.

Bio Ionic Silver Classic Nanoionic Conditioning Paddle Brush, $23 (used to be $33), Amazon

Amazon

This paddle brush from Bio Ionic was designed with an exclusive Nanolonic mineral technology that emits natural negative ions in the hair, therefore minimizing breakage and frizz as you brush. Amazon reviewers also like how it handles knots, both on wet and dry hair.

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Future Ceramide SPF 30 Moisture Cream Sunscreen, $35 (used to be $50), Amazon

Amazon

This luxurious cream from Elizabeth Arden offers the benefits of a moisturizer and sunscreen in one easy swoop. And it doesn’t leave skin feeling weighed down or greasy like some other lotions do.

Clean Eau de Parfum Spray, $51 (used to be $72), Amazon

Amazon

This perfume from Clean is beloved for its clean, subtle floral scent. Spray it on for everyday or to add a feminine touch to your next date night. (According to some of the Amazon reviews, husbands are just as enchanted by the fragrance as their wives are.)

Make Cosmetics Soft Focus Foundation, $32 (used to be $45), Amazon

Amazon

Each of the products in Make Cosmetics’ collection is designed to encourage self-expression. This foundation in particular allows you to create a smooth, even canvas with a velvet-like finish — no Instagram filter required.

Bliss Firm Baby Firm Moisturizing Gel-Cream, $46 (used to be $65), Amazon

Amazon

This beloved moisturizer from Bliss is formulated with a five-patent technology made of gardenia stem cells and cell-targeting properties to help firm skin as it hydrates. The gel-like texture also has a refreshing cooling effect upon application.

Stila Caribbean Dream Bronzer Duo, $24 (used to be $35), Amazon

Amazon

Retain your summer bronze with this radiant duo from Stila. It contains the brand’s Aqua Glow Perfecting Bronzer and Mini Wonder Brush for obtaining that sun-kissed glow from head to toe (regardless of where you are).

Coola Suncare Environmental Repair Plus 3 Piece Travel Kit, $95 (used to be $136), Amazon

Amazon

This kit from Coola contains a face wash, serum and eye gel. It was designed to help restore skin damage from free radicals, which can expedite signs of aging. Formulated with natural ingredients, the products also contain aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, known for providing and retaining moisture within the skin — perfect for the girl on the go.

Want more? Amazon has organized the discount luxury beauty products into categories including skin care, tools & appliances, cosmetics and hair care.