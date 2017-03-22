Ellen DeGeneres is selling her home and it is incredible

share tweet pin email

Ellen DeGeneres has made quite a name for herself in real estate. When she’s not busy buying and selling property with wife Portia de Rossi, she’s designing her new home furnishings line and writing books about her home renovation experience.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See inside Ellen DeGeneres' beautiful home Play Video - 0:35 See inside Ellen DeGeneres' beautiful home Play Video - 0:35

Her newest offering, on the market for $45 million, might the best one yet: a romantic, secluded villa in the hills of Santa Barbara.

Jim Bartsch

The home — appropriately dubbed “The Villa” — was designed in 1930 by architect Wallace Frost, who spent time living in Italy.

Jim Bartsch

Jim Bartsch

The barrel-tiled roof, terra-cotta surfaces, 18th-century tiles, vintage light fixtures and rustic exposed-beam ceilings certainly are reminiscent of Tuscany. Inside the 10,500-square-foot estate are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, nine fireplaces and multiple libraries.

Jim Bartsch

A quarter-mile driveway, secured by 18th-century Spanish gates, leads up to the sprawling mansion, which sits on a 16.88-acre lot. The yard is adorned with olive and eucalyptus trees, fountains, sculptures and statues.

Jim Bartsch

“The surrounding gardens and olive trees are almost as wonderful as the interior,” DeGeneres said of the home. “The house truly feels like it was built out of the landscape, rather than plopped on a plot. It feels ancient, like it’s been there forever. Like that hill was never without the house. This is a home that honors nature, and I love that.”

RELATED: Five One-of-a-kind details from Chris Hardwick's home

Jim Bartsch

The backyard boasts an alfresco dining area within a serene garden space that is undoubtedly spectacular for throwing dinner parties and watching sunsets.

Jim Bartsch

A Roman-style pool, a tennis court and a separate entertainment pavilion also grace the property.

RELATED: Tommy Hilfiger lists colorful, eye-candy estate for $27.5M

Jim Bartsch

The listing is held by Suzanne Perkins of Sotheby’s International Realty.