Starbucks baristas beg you not to order the Unicorn Frappuccino

It looks great on Instagram, but the Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks is not getting that many likes in the real world — especially from baristas.

The limited edition drink hit stores earlier this week, and customers seem to be asking for it in waves. The only thing is that Starbucks employees who have to make the drink are not happy with the demand.

Dear @starbucks, the new #UnicornFrappuccino SUCKS‼️ I'm not the one to bash anyone here, but I have some words for Starbucks. I've been a loyal customer and openly promote Starbucks on @dailyfoodfeed. These are never sponsored posts and I share secret menu items that I actually like and think that others should know about. This one actually tastes horrible, in my opinion... Like sour milk... Good job on trying to capture the IG appeal, though. But that's not the only reason for this post... I've become more and more frustrated at the Starbucks brand because of their baristas' negative comments towards my previous posts of secret menu items and the fact that Starbucks has never returned any of my concerns when I've attempted to contact them. I've gotten threats from baristas of putting arsenic in my drinks, spitting in my drinks and even death threats. I know not to take this seriously, but it concerns me if my followers try to order the drinks I promote and recieve this kind of negativity because of me. I'm confused why Starbucks hasn't reached out regarding any of my previous posts or complaints. I'm not the type to take credit for anything, but I know I've been a big part of the popularity of these secret menu Starbucks drinks. I guarantee that most of the time it starts here on @dailyfoodfeed. So, I'm thinking... Maybe this will get their attention? Do me a favor and tag @starbucks in my comments. And don't get this drink unless you just want it for the photo. Trust me... It's not good and a big gimmick 🤢😷 #dailyfoodfeed 👇 TAG @STARBUCKS 👇

One barista even went viral with a video begging consumers not to order it.

"I have never made so many frappuccinos in my entire life, and my hands are completely sticky," he complained. "I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life."

He finishes his rant with a final plea: "For the love of god and everything that is good, don’t get the unicorn frappuccino."

Another barista snapped a photo of his stained hand after making the drinks all day.

"I AM COVERED IN UNICORN BLOOD," he wrote (screamed?) in the caption.

And it’s not just the work involved that’s making some baristas rebel. It’s the actual product, too. One called the drink a "poison-infused abomination." The Frappuccino is made with ice, mango syrup, milk and "fairy powder" that’s actually just colored sugar.

BuzzFeed points out that the grande version of the drink has 59 grams of sugar which is about one and a half times the maximum amount of added sugar that's recommended for your body per day.

The TODAY anchors tested the drink on air and came to the conclusion that it tastes like sherbet or a creamsicle. While Matt thought it was too sweet, Hoda said she was into it, and Savannah said she didn't mind it.

"It’s not a milkshake, but it’s good," she said.

