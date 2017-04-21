Starbucks baristas beg you not to order the Unicorn Frappuccino

share tweet pin email

It looks great on Instagram, but the Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks is not getting that many likes in the real world — especially from baristas.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Why Starbucks baristas don't want you to order the Unicorn Frappuccino Play Video - 0:41 Why Starbucks baristas don't want you to order the Unicorn Frappuccino Play Video - 0:41

The limited edition drink hit stores earlier this week, and customers seem to be asking for it in waves. The only thing is that Starbucks employees who have to make the drink are not happy with the demand.

One barista even went viral with a video begging consumers not to order it.

"I have never made so many frappuccinos in my entire life, and my hands are completely sticky," he complained. "I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life."

He finishes his rant with a final plea: "For the love of god and everything that is good, don’t get the unicorn frappuccino."

Another barista snapped a photo of his stained hand after making the drinks all day.

"I AM COVERED IN UNICORN BLOOD," he wrote (screamed?) in the caption.

First day of unicorn frappacino #tobeapartner #partnerproblems #unicornblood #theunicornstrangler #baristalife #baristaproblems A post shared by Nick Wigmore (@gingerbreadman13n) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

And it’s not just the work involved that’s making some baristas rebel. It’s the actual product, too. One called the drink a "poison-infused abomination." The Frappuccino is made with ice, mango syrup, milk and "fairy powder" that’s actually just colored sugar.

BuzzFeed points out that the grande version of the drink has 59 grams of sugar which is about one and a half times the maximum amount of added sugar that's recommended for your body per day.

The TODAY anchors tested the drink on air and came to the conclusion that it tastes like sherbet or a creamsicle. While Matt thought it was too sweet, Hoda said she was into it, and Savannah said she didn't mind it.

"It’s not a milkshake, but it’s good," she said.