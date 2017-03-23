See what this ordinary kitchen looks like after a $550 makeover

share tweet pin email

Got an outdated kitchen and a free weekend? This project from blogger Wendy Gilmour may inspire you to get to work. And the best part is that her entire update cost less than $550.

Not compatible

with your browser

The Glasgow, Scotland, resident recently shared the before and after pictures on her blog, and the results are simply stunning — especially when you consider the whole thing took only 30 hours.

Thankfifi Before

With the help of her father-in-law, Gilmour tackled the biggest problem area in the space: the "ugly wood laminate cabinets." Their go-to fix? Annie Sloan chalk paint. “The beautiful thing about this chalk paint is that you can paint it straight onto just about anything,” she wrote on her blog, adding that there’s absolutely no sanding involved.

Thankfifi After

RELATED: See what this dark kitchen looks like after a $250 makeover

They opted for Pure White, which gives the room a bright and fresh look, and recommend using three-to-four coats for solid coverage. To finish, seal with lacquer.

Next on her list of sore-spots was the tile backsplash. “They were just so beige,” she said. “Hardly living out my Spanish casita Pinterest dreams.” Her friend introduced her to tile stickers from Beija Flor. She opted for a blue and white design. “I can confidently say [in four months] there has been no peeling or any other weird side effect you might be concerned about with stickers.”

RELATED: TODAY tests peel-and-stick tiles and they're everything we hoped for

Thankfifi Before

For the island, Gilmour chose to re-skin the sides with concrete, even though there was much resistance from her husband, parents and anyone else who would listen, she joked. But the effect came out great and she said she loves it.

Thankfifi After

It’s amazing was a few coats of paint, some stickers and concrete can do to a space. See more pictures and tips to get the look in your own kitchen on Gilmour’s blog "Thankfifi."