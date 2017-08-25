share tweet pin email

There's not a lot to love about the end of summer. The approach of Labor Day means shorter days, colder nights — and the threat of unpacking that puffy winter coat from the back of your closet.

But there's one reason to smile: As summer comes to a close, many retailers open their doors to major discounts and deals. Shoppers rejoice!

So whatever you are doing these last few weeks of the season, TODAY wants you to do it in style (and, of course, for a discount). Here are some of the best end of summer sales you can take advantage of right now, as well as TODAY Style's favorite item from each.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale may have ended, but there are still many great deals to be had. Right now, they are taking 40 percent off new markdowns in women's shoes. We love these mustard slides from Topshop for $42. We all know white sneakers aren't going anywhere anytime soon, and now you can stock up on essentials for fall like ballet flats and booties.

Cluster Sneaker, $24, Topshop

afront

Sheila Foldable Ballet Flat, $69, Nordstrom

'Greer' Bootie by Jack Rogers, $130, Nordstrom

Shopbop

We never need a reason to buy a new pair of shoes or a great bag, but Shopbop just gave us over 400 reasons in the form of an epic sale on the site now. Whether you're looking to score a pair of summer's hottest slides or stocking up on booties for the winter, you can find discounts of up to 75 percent. You can also get free two-day shipping and returns when using your Amazon Prime account. Meanwhile, we've only got eyes for their deeply-discounted bags!

Studio 33 Backpack, $52, Shopbop

World Market

If you're in the market for some new home furnishings, World Market needs to be your next stop. You can find discounts on furniture like this modern dove gray sofa or let this embroidered throw pillow add some color to your living room. If you're looking for a great bedside table, it really doesn't get better than this industrial wooden nightstand — and the great news is it's 50 percent off!

Aiden Nightstand, $100, World Market

World Market

H&M

Everyone knows H&M is a great place to score designer-like duds for low prices. Right now, they are having an 80 percent off sale on everything in store and online. They have chic throw pillows for $3, a trendy pleated camisole for $5 and even an adorable pink crocodile dress for kids for $4. We're also gushing over these strappy sandals that would be perfect for a fall wedding and this denim jacket that's wearable all year round.

Strappy black sandals, $13, H&M

Dark Denim Jacket, $25, H&M

Patagonia

Stop what you're doing: Patagonia is having a 50 percent off sale until August 23rd. That includes men's, women's, kids and gear. What better way to prepare for the colder months than by stocking up on fleece vests for $65 and insulated baby mittensfor $19? We love this classic tote.

Patagonia Headway Tote, $59, Patagonia

Backcountry

Backcountry may not be as well known as the other brands mentioned, but that doesn't mean it's not just as good. Backcountry focuses on clothes and gear for the outdoorsman (think Patagonia, North Face, Marmot and Arc'teryx), but you may be surprised by its collection of Frye booties and Solid and Striped swimwear. Right now they are having asemiannual sale for 50 percent off!

Kamik Olivia Rain Boot, $22, Backcountry

Sunglass Hut

If you thought sunglasses weren't subject to seasonal sales, think again. Sunglass Hut is having an end of season clearance sale where pairs from Burberry, Dolce & Gabanna and Prada are almost 50% off! We love these oversized Ralph Lauren shades for $90 and these on-trend rose gold Michael Kors glasses for $100. Looking for something on super-sale? These Ralph Lauren aviators are only $65!

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Gold Aviator Sunglasses, $65, Sunglass Hut

Uniqlo

If you don't know the Japanese company Uniqlo, you should. Their clothes are functional, modern, affordable, and always on-trend. Right now they are having a summer clearance sale on just about everything on their site, including items for fall. Even their best-selling ultra-light down parkas and jackets are $30! TODAY Parents loves this newborn collection, available in two sizes, while TODAY Style is drooling over this convertible top.

Newborn Crewneck Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $4, Uniqlo

Women's Off Shoulder T-Shirt, $6, Uniqlo

Eloquii

If there's one brand TODAY Style can't get enough of, it's the plus-sized shop Eloquii. From boots to bracelets, they have everything you need for the office, weekend and beyond. And right now, using the code ONEDAY, you can take 50 percent off three items, 40 percent off two items and 30 percent off one item.

On top of that, theirsale section has stunning pieces that will work year-round, like this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit and this pinstripe ruffled skirt. We can't get enough of this textured skirt for fall.

Textured Patch Pocket Skirt, $33, Eloquii

ASOS

Final clearance up to 70 percent off? Count us in. We already love ASOS for it's fashion-forward options and affordable price tags. But now that this black denim jacket is $56 and these suede ballerina flats are $26, it may be our favorite place to shop. Come fall, these $20 jeans are going to be everywhere.

KIMMI Boyfriend Jeans with Raw Hem Turn-up, $20, ASOS

Anthropologie

At TODAY Style, we are always scouring Anthropologie for a deal. The pricey bohemian brand has the best assortment of one-of-a-kind jewelry, dresses and home decor, and right now it's all an extra 30 percent off! These $19 tea towels and this$13 tasseled bottle opener are just what you need to brighten up your kitchen in the darker winter months. And brighten up your purse with this clear makeup bag!

Artist Atelier Makeup Bag, $7, Anthropologie

Looking for more deals? Check out this sales post from early August and check back in for more updates as the weeks go on!