Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Hello, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! And hello, savings. We definitely missed you.

The fantastic (and anticipated!) sale kicks off today, and we've chosen some of our favorite deals. Styles always sell out fast and we're eyeing some winter coats, jeans, men's basics and great deals on beauty and home.

Early access to the sale kicked off last week, but now it's available to everyone. Check back here for updates: We'll be selecting more of our favorites as we see them.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins July 20 and runs through August 5.

Home Deals

Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set, $30 (usually $48), Nordstrom

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Voluspa candles smell fabulous and last for months. They're rarely marked down this low, so take advantage of this deal while you can!

Monogram Tipsy Set of 4 Double Old Fashioned Glasses, $38 (usually $58), Nordstrom

Who's ready for happy hour? You will be with this set of attractive old fashioned glasses complete with a monogram.

Herringbone 4x6 Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $171 (usually $229), Nordstrom

A herringbone rug is a great way to add a subtle layer of texture to any living or bedroom. This Dash & Albert design comes in 12 shades, ranging from bright coral to subtle tan.

Amalia Sham, $32 (usually $49), Nordstrom

This sweet little tie-back sham is the perfect way to add a subtle pop of pattern to an otherwise neutral bedscape.

Boyfriend Matelasse Sham, $86 (usually $116), Nordstrom

What's soft, perfectly pink and on major sale? These Pine Cone Hill Euro shams! Nab a pair now to give your bedding an instant refresh.

Striated Band 400 Thread Count Fitted Sheet, $52 (usually $70), Nordstrom

Luxury bedding is just ... luxurious! Rather than splurge on a sheet set with a high thread-count, snag one now, like this Michael Aram style. Sweet dreams!

Women's Fashion Picks

Dover Blazer, $132 (usually $198), Nordstrom

We love a good blazer (and so does Duchess Kate). Snag this one to escalate an otherwise casual jeans and tee look.

Frame Le Slender Straight Leg Jeans, $174 (usually $260), Nordstrom

These cropped, light wash Frame jeans could just be the most popular piece in your wardrobe. They rarely go on sale. Dress them up with pumps or down with white leather sneakers for a comfortable, classic ensemble.

Ruffle Sleeve Top, $30 (usually $45), Nordstrom

This white t-shirt with a sweet ruffled sleeve is a summer wardrobe staple. Try it tucked into a patterned skirt or throw it on with jeans. It comes in six colors.

Sydney Stripe Shirt, $105 (usually $158), Nordstrom

The laid-back, striped button up by Rails, known for their super soft tops, will carry you from late summer straight into fall. Wear it now with shorts or white jeans and later with dark wash jeans and your favorite leather jacket.

Short Pajamas, $99 (usually $148), Nordstrom

Who doesn't love a pajama set? This one is soft, breezy and covered with little strawberries! This similar pair is also adorable and at a lower price to boot.

Ellie Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat, $170 (usually $268), Nordstrom

Coats? In July? At this price, absolutely. Save almost $100 with this wool blend wrap coat by Tahari, which comes in sharp navy, classic black or royal blue.

Funnel Neck Shirt, $59 (usually $88), Nordstrom

A structured cotton shirt makes a chic statement in a snap. Pair this one with your favorite tapered skirt for work or style it with jeans and slides for go-to weekend wear.

Stamina Sports Bra, $33 (usually $50), Nordstrom

Don't forget to check out all the great workout gear on sale, too, like this comfy but cute Sweaty Betty sports bra. Shop leggings, tops, sports bras, tennis shoes and more!

Men's Fashion Picks

'Nano Puff®' Water Resistant Jacket, $149 (usually $199), Nordstrom

This lightweight quilted Patagonia jacket is such a classic, and it comes in black, gray and blue. Buy it now and wear it all fall and winter long.

For a different option: This Barbour quilted jacket makes the same statement, and it's at a great price too.

Summer Weight Slim Fit Stretch Chinos, $66 (usually $98), Nordstrom

These pants are a total steal and come in navy, gray and classic khaki. They've got a little stretch and slim tailoring, making them a perfect lightweight pant for summer.

Competition Stripe Stretch Jersey Polo, $66 (usually $85), Nordstrom

A Peter Millar polo is never a bad purchase. Subtle stripes meet a stretch-knit fabric for a sporty, comfortable polo you'll wear all spring and summer.

Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Check Dress Shirt, $46 (usually $70), Nordstrom

This dress shirt in an attractive light blue check is simply a classic.

ACCESSORIES

Kellen Stud Earrings, $26 (usually $40), Nordstrom

A sweet stud that makes a serious statement. Check out all the additional Gorjana goodies on sale, too!

Imitation Pearl Hoop Earrings, $26 (usually $39), Nordstrom

Pearls are always a classic, but freshwater pearls in fun formations are very of-the-moment. Try the trend with these $26 ones — a large gold hoop accented by a freshwater pearl drop.

Chevron 20-Inch Spinner Carry-On, $104 (usually $139), Nordstrom

The Nordstrom sale is the perfect time to purchase new luggage. This carry-on suitcase comes in black, blush and aqua, and there's also a matching larger version.

BEAUTY

Beachwaver® Pro 1 1/4-Inch Professional Rotating Curling Iron, $133 (usually $199), Nordstrom

Did you catch Sarah Potempa on TODAY last week? She's the inventor of the Beachwaver, a rotating curling iron that helps you achieve beach waves instantly. It's usually almost $200, so this sale price is quite a steal.

The Clear Skin Set, $59 ($96 value), Nordstrom

The GlamGlow Supermud clearing treatment is a big hit here at TODAY. In this set, you'll get that miracle-working mud mask, a moisturizer and a cream-to-foam cleanser.

Deluxe Eye & Cheek Set, $98 ($380 value), Nordstrom

Who doesn't love a two in one? This little pallet contains 12 eye shadows and four cheek colors, making it perfect for travel or girls on the go.