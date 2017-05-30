Taste the rainbow! These rainbow chocolate-chip cookies are hypnotizing

share tweet pin email

Step aside, rainbow bagels. There’s a new colorful treat in town. Say hello to the rainbow chocolate-chip cookie, your new Instagram obsession.

Baked in Color is a New York City-based company that has cracked the recipe for rainbow cookie dough, and the results are hypnotic and stunning. Owner Julie Waxman started the business a year ago, but says it’s been in the making for more than 20.

“I went to Cornell about 20 years ago and took a class called Entrepreneurship and Enterprise my senior year,” she told TODAY Food. “I came up with a business called Quickie Cookie, and the chocolate-chip cookies were 85 percent of the sales.”

Rainbow Cookie Jars! #tastetherainbow #rainbowcookies #cookiejars #cookies #chocolatechipcookies #rainbow #yum A post shared by Bakedincolor (@bakedincolor) on May 6, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Waxman ultimately had a corporate career in women’s apparel, but ended up moving to the suburbs with her family and began consulting. “One day, I was with my daughter at a grocery store, and she sees the rainbow bagel and just has to have one,” she said.

That’s when it clicked. “The whole trend in dessert right now is color,” she said. “It’s all over social media.”

She thought about the products out there already. “Bagels are good, but they don’t taste that great. In cookies, the only thing was macarons, and they’re expensive. Sugar cookies are labor intensive. But I knew I had a great recipe for chocolate chip cookies.”

Waxman decided to start working on creating the colorful cookies with her college business recipe. “It was very hard to execute the color, but it’s been fun,” she said.

These rainbow chocolate chip cookies are sold by the jarful. 🌈 🍪 #tastetherainbow #insiderdessert @bakedincolor A post shared by INSIDER dessert (@insiderdessert) on May 9, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

To make the cookies, Waxman mixes the dough with chocolate chips and food dye, then rolls six different-colored layers together to create the rainbow effect. After that, she scoops the dough into individual cookies, adds some extra chocolate chips to the top and bakes.

Her company produces about 2,000 rainbow cookies a day and can be shipped to 21 states. There is also a kiosk location at TurnstyleNYC at NYC’s Columbus Circle.

The cookies are available in a variety of sizes ranging from 1-inch bite size to a 9-inch jumbo. You can also get them in different containers, from tins to jars to platters. But probably the most fun way to customize your order is by color.

“We’ve done red and green for Christmas,” Waxman said. “You can get them in college colors like when your kids get into school. It’s so fun.” But she added that her favorite variation is the original. “It’s all about the rainbow.”

The only thing we need now is a cup of golden milk to dunk it in.

