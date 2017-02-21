share tweet pin email

There's nothing quite as effortless — or as romantic — as a braid. But what's really special about your classic braid?

Well, that's where the fishtail braid comes in.

This cool and unique braid is a red carpet favorite of Blake Lively, and we can certainly see why. It's sophisticated, chic and even easier to do than your classic braid.

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images Since 2012, Blake Lively has been rocking the fishtail braid on the red carpet.

RELATED: TODAY's ultimate guide to braids for every event and occasion

Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images Even when she's not on the red carpet, the fishtail is one of Blake Lively's go-to looks.

Ambush Makeover's Arsen Gurgov, of Licari Cutler Salon in New York City, showed us how to create this super glam look in seconds.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images You can even include the fishtail into an updo for an extra special look.

What you'll need:

1. A flat brush

Pro tip: This will help get your hair smooth and ready to be braided.

2. Hairspray

3. Two hair elastics

Pro tip: Use elastics that are either clear or match the color of your hair, so they blend in.

RELATED: Using the wrong hair brush? Find the perfect match with this guide

Here's what to do:

1. Start by giving the hair a super smooth blow dry.

Pro tip: This will give your braid that salon finished look when you're done.

2. Pull the hair back into a low ponytail and secure with a hair tie.

TODAY This is how your hair should look after step 3.

3. Make a space above the hair tie and twist the ponytail inside this space to hide the elastic.

4. Separate the hair into two sections.

5. Start from either section and a take a small subsection of the hair and cross it over to the other side.

6. From the opposite section, take another small subsection and cross over your first section.

TODAY Believe it or not, the fishtail is even easier to create than your classic braid.

7. Repeat until all of the hair is braided

Pro tip: Feeling like you mastered the fishtail? Give it a twist by switching to a classic braid at the end.

TODAY Crisscross, crisscross! In just seconds, you can have this cool braid.

8. Secure with an elastic.

TODAY Pancaking your braid can take your braid to a whole other level of chic!

9. Pancake the hair (that's a hairstylist's term for flattening out the braid by tugging at different strands) and voila!

Pro tip: Pancaking is what will really take your braid to the next level by giving it a sophisticated, effortless look.

TODAY Tada! You're done!

10. Finish off with hairspray to keep your look in place all day long.

RELATED: No more tears! 5 easy, cute hairstyles to the rescue