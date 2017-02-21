There's nothing quite as effortless — or as romantic — as a braid. But what's really special about your classic braid?
Well, that's where the fishtail braid comes in.
This cool and unique braid is a red carpet favorite of Blake Lively, and we can certainly see why. It's sophisticated, chic and even easier to do than your classic braid.
Ambush Makeover's Arsen Gurgov, of Licari Cutler Salon in New York City, showed us how to create this super glam look in seconds.
What you'll need:
1. A flat brush
Pro tip: This will help get your hair smooth and ready to be braided.
2. Hairspray
3. Two hair elastics
Pro tip: Use elastics that are either clear or match the color of your hair, so they blend in.
Here's what to do:
1. Start by giving the hair a super smooth blow dry.
Pro tip: This will give your braid that salon finished look when you're done.
2. Pull the hair back into a low ponytail and secure with a hair tie.
3. Make a space above the hair tie and twist the ponytail inside this space to hide the elastic.
4. Separate the hair into two sections.
5. Start from either section and a take a small subsection of the hair and cross it over to the other side.
6. From the opposite section, take another small subsection and cross over your first section.
7. Repeat until all of the hair is braided
Pro tip: Feeling like you mastered the fishtail? Give it a twist by switching to a classic braid at the end.
8. Secure with an elastic.
9. Pancake the hair (that's a hairstylist's term for flattening out the braid by tugging at different strands) and voila!
Pro tip: Pancaking is what will really take your braid to the next level by giving it a sophisticated, effortless look.
10. Finish off with hairspray to keep your look in place all day long.
The 20 best celebrity side braids
Hair braids, one trend that seems here to stay. From Blake to Beyonce, take a look at Hollywood's A-list rocking the romantic hairstyle.
Hair braids, one trend that seems here to stay. Take a look at Hollywood's A-list rocking the romantic hairstyle.
Blake Lively
Lively dressed-up her well-mussed braid by adding a sparkly barrette at the Los Angeles premiere of Green Lantern.
Ali Larter -
Larter sported a cool, unkempt fishtail braid at an Art of Elysium event in Malibu.WireImage via InStyle.com / WireImage via InStyle.com
Taylor Swift -
While out and about in Paris, Taylor Swift wore a long, ropey braid with sun-flecked highlights.
Hailee Steinfeld -
The Oscar-nominated "True Grit" star tied-off her polished double twist with a sparkly black bow at The Hollywood Reporter Big 10 Party in Los Angeles.FilmMagic via InStyle.com / FilmMagic via InStyle.com
Rachel McAdams -
McAdams's braid at the "Sherlock Holmes" premiere in London has a classic feel, thanks to her mini-pompadour.
Rihanna -
Rihanna, Rihanna, let down your hair! At the 2011 MET Ball, the singer added two face-framing plaits to her Rapunzel-esque braid.AFP-Getty Images via InStyle.com / AFP-Getty Images via InStyle.com
Zoe Saldana -
For her appearance on BET's 106 & Park, Saldana kept her braid loose and piecey.
Minka Kelly -
At a screening for "The Roommate", Kelly rocked an undone fishtail braid with a boho vibe.startraksphoto.com. via InStyle.com / startraksphoto.com. via InStyle.com
Jennifer Hudson -
The singer wore a slightly tousled, uber-long braid when she performed at AOL Music's Sessions show.
Selena Gomez -
Bieber's main gal wore a plait with side-swept bangs to the 2010 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.Getty Images via InStyle.com / Getty Images via InStyle.com
Alicia Keys -
Keys kept her braid loose and twisted at this year's BET Awards in Los Angeles.
Demi Moore -
At the Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, the actress opted for long and chunky fishtail braid.Getty Images.via InStyle.com / Getty Images.via InStyle.com
Rachel Zoe -
At a QVC event in Water Mill, NY, the fashionista kept her braid el naturale by securing it with a clear elastic.
Ashley Greene -
The "Twilight" star wore a tousled brunette braid with face-framing layers to the "Eclipse" premiere in Madrid.Getty Images via InStyle.com / Getty Images via InStyle.com
Leona Lewis -
At the Love Ball during London Fashion Week, Lewis gave chunky fishtail braid a relaxed feel by leaving out a few side swept layers.
Nicole Richie -
At an Ella Moss party in West Hollywood, Richie's gave her braid a fairytale vibe with two face-framing twists.Getty Images via InStyle.com / Getty Images via InStyle.com
Kristen Stewart -
At Mulberry's London Fashion Week party, Bella Swan wore a loose sable twist.
Hilary Duff -
The mama-to-be wove a strip of black leather into her loose, thick braid at a Los Angeles signing for her book, "Devoted".WireImage.via InStyle.com / WireImage.via InStyle.com
Diane Kruger -
At the Karl Lagerfeld Film Presentation Party in Saint-Tropez, the actress let her plait get flirty with a navy ribbon and fedora hat.
Beyonce -
Beyonce accented her simple side braid with a thick swoop of blond bangs at the New York City launch of her latest fragrance, Pulse.WireImage via InStyle.com / WireImage via InStyle.com