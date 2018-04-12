Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Join Melanoma Monday on TODAY: Sign up to help us break a Guinness World Record

The record to beat is 1,822 people!

by Danielle Brennan / / Source: & Other Stories
We will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for "Most People Applying Sunscreen Simultaneously," in honor of Skin Cancer Awareness month.Getty Images stock

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Have you ever wanted to participate in a Guinness World Record? Well now is your chance!

 Help us break the Guinness World Record on May 7th! TODAY

On May 7, in partnership with Defeat Melanoma, we will attempt to set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for “most people applying sunscreen simultaneously" in honor of Skin Cancer Awareness month.

The record to beat is 1,822 people, so we need your help! All you have to do is sign up through the form below.

Participants will receive free T-shirts, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Participation is open to people all ages but individuals must be able to apply sunscreen to themselves.

Date and Time: Monday, May 7. Please arrive by 6 a.m. *Be expected to stay through 9 a.m.

Location: TODAY show plaza at Rockefeller Center.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.