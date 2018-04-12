Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Have you ever wanted to participate in a Guinness World Record? Well now is your chance!

Help us break the Guinness World Record on May 7th! TODAY

On May 7, in partnership with Defeat Melanoma, we will attempt to set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for “most people applying sunscreen simultaneously" in honor of Skin Cancer Awareness month.

The record to beat is 1,822 people, so we need your help! All you have to do is sign up through the form below.

Participants will receive free T-shirts, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Participation is open to people all ages but individuals must be able to apply sunscreen to themselves.

Date and Time: Monday, May 7. Please arrive by 6 a.m. *Be expected to stay through 9 a.m.

Location: TODAY show plaza at Rockefeller Center.