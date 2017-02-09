Make a surf and turf Valentine's Day dinner and more easy V-Day recipes

share tweet pin email

If you're looking for an easy Valentine's Day dinner or romantic weekend brunch for two, you are going to want to dig into these three menu ideas with 9 amazing recipes from BuzzFeed's Tasty.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Surf and turf for two: Make this meal for Valentine's Day Play Video - 3:04 Surf and turf for two: Make this meal for Valentine's Day Play Video - 3:04

TASTY

1. Surf and Turf Dinner for Two Menu

2. Stuffed Chicken Parm Dinner for Two Menu

3. Weekend Brunch for Two Menu

RELATED: Make a Buffalo chicken calzone & more easy, cheesy, crowd-pleasing recipes from Tasty