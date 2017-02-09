Food

Make a surf and turf Valentine's Day dinner and more easy V-Day recipes

If you're looking for an easy Valentine's Day dinner or romantic weekend brunch for two, you are going to want to dig into these three menu ideas with 9 amazing recipes from BuzzFeed's Tasty.

Surf and turf for two: Make this meal for Valentine's Day

Surf and turf for two: Make this meal for Valentine's Day

1. Surf and Turf Dinner for Two Menu

Loaded Hasselback Potatoes

Garlic Lemon Shrimp

Steak with Asparagus

2. Stuffed Chicken Parm Dinner for Two Menu

Stuffed Chicken Parmesan

Cucumber, Tomato and Avocado Salad

Raspberry Peach Sangria

3. Weekend Brunch for Two Menu

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

Loaded Breakfast Potatoes

Southwestern Omelette

