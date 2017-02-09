Make a surf and turf Valentine's Day dinner and more easy V-Day recipes

If you're looking for an easy Valentine's Day dinner or romantic weekend brunch for two, you are going to want to dig into these three menu ideas with 9 amazing recipes from BuzzFeed's Tasty.
1. Surf and Turf Dinner for Two Menu
Loaded Hasselback Potatoes
Garlic Lemon Shrimp
Steak with Asparagus
2. Stuffed Chicken Parm Dinner for Two Menu
Stuffed Chicken Parmesan
Cucumber, Tomato and Avocado Salad
Raspberry Peach Sangria
3. Weekend Brunch for Two Menu
Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
Loaded Breakfast Potatoes
Southwestern Omelette
