The best part about the recipe is that it all comes together in under 30 minutes and all of the flavors come from the simple glaze that caramelizes in the oven, creating a sticky finish. If you're looking for a new dinner staple or a quick addition to your next bagel with cream cheese, this salmon has you covered.

I'm always in the spirit to try out new dishes for my holiday spread, so this year, I'm switching things up! Instead of the cherished glazed ham, I'm making a delicious salmon covered in a sweet and slightly smoky glaze. This glazed, slow-cooked salmon is great all year round, but it's extra special during the holiday season. My favorite way to cook salmon is by cooking it at a low temperature so that the fat remains in the salmon, and you're guaranteed a flaky piece of fish that melts in your mouth.

Preparation

1.

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 300 F degrees and prepare a large sheet pan with parchment paper.

2.

Place the salmon onto a cutting board and pat dry with a paper towel on both sides. Place the salmon skin-side down on the sheet pan and season with salt.

3.

Place a small pot over medium heat and add the butter, brown sugar, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, paprika, grated nutmeg and allspice. Cook for 3 minutes, or until the butter is completely melted and the sauce slightly thickens.

4.

Evenly spoon the brown sugar sauce over each piece of salmon. Once the salmon is coated with the brown sugar sauce, drizzle honey onto each piece.

5.

Place the salmon into the oven and bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 125 F to 130 F and the salmon is just opaque in the center.

6.

Once the salmon is cooked, allow it to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with orange slices and a sprinkle of smoked flaky salt, if desired.