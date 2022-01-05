A new year is upon us, so you might be looking to cut down on drinking. But while you might be willing to give up the booze, you're not willing to give up flavor.

So if you — like Blake Lively, among many others — just want the fun of sipping while socializing without dealing with the effects of alcohol, meet these snazzy mocktails and refreshing nonalcoholic drinks. Booze-freedom doesn't need to mean boredom.

A great margarita is nothing without lime! This homemade lime simple syrup hits all the notes you want from a stellar margarita. To give this mocktail even more of margarita flavor, add a salted rim to the glass before pouring in the drink.

The ginger is still the star of the show in this alcohol-free version of a classic Moscow mule. The lime adds acidity and combining the two in an easy-to-make syrup brings out a touch of sweetness.

This is a riff on Jordan Salcito's low-proof grapefruit wine spritz — just made to be non-alcoholic. Grapefruit is always refreshing in a spritz, an extra dry ginger ale keeps the drink bright and the bitters ensure balance.

Transport yourself to paradise with Giada's strawberry-basil agua fresca. Experiment with your favorite fruits and herbs to make your own customized version of the nonalcoholic drink.

This fizzy alcohol-free spritzer is slightly bitter, has a touch of sweetness and perfect for sipping when you want something crisp and refreshing but are refraining from rosé all day.

Looking for something in lieu of morning mimosas? A special drink sets the tone for a great meal. This fizzy drink will help keep any brunch light and lively.

This bubbly, ginger-laden sip hails from Hong Kong. It's brightly flavored with naturally spicy ginger beer, ginger ale and a little lime juice.

Chai is one of those cold-weather flavors that bring back memories and keep us warm, especially when steeped with a bit of honey. Tiffanie Barriere created this mocktail to bring the seasonal flavors and feel without any booze for parents trying to keep up with their kids.

Frozen grapes make a pretty, simple and delicious alternative to ice cubes because they keep drinks cool without watering them down. Not only do frozen grapes keep this sparkling grape and citrusy sipper cold, they're also a nice treat to snack on.

This zero-proof drink has a delicious tart, tangy and citrusy flavor thanks to the lemon-lime shrub. If you like a spicy margarita, try this on for size. It just might become your new go-to drink.

Bubbles aren't just for Champagne and seltzer. This drink is inspired by the beautiful wreaths decorating the shopfronts of New York City during the holidays. It will wake up your palate with the fiery kick of ginger.

This is a wintry twist on a classic summer cocktail. Vivian Chan loves kumquats because they are tangy with a hint of sweetness. When in peak season, they're so juicy they explode with freshness to wake you up from the winter blues.

This espresso "martino" is the perfect pick-me-up at the end of a heavy winter meal. The warm spices bring this mocktail to a whole new level.

This mocktail is a typical agua fresca in Mexico made from hibiscus flowers — with the spicy addition of ginger.

Gin and tonics are a classic because the combo allows the botanicals of a great gin to ring through. By subbing juniper tea for gin, you still have juniper and botanicals on full display in this drink without adding any alcohol.

Whether served cold or hot, apple cider is a staple for the winter season. The homemade spiced syrup in this recipe elevates and adds the complexity needed to wow anyone drinking it. This batch is perfect because the whole family can enjoy it together as a nonalcoholic beverage.

Add a refreshing, vacation-like twist to your morning cold brew with this mojito-inspired coffee drink.

The floral and citrusy flavor of baobab powder makes this invigorating ginger beer even more refreshing. Using fresh and ground ginger really amplifies the naturally sharp zing of the aromatic root.

"This refreshing summer treat reminds me of visiting my grandma in southern Japan," says Candice Kumai. "I have so many memories with her and cherished summers with yuzu and kabosu."

The combination of sweet and sour cherries makes this limeade a standout sip.

This is an incredibly refreshing drink made from the vibrant dried flowers of the red sorrel plant, which is reputed to offer many health benefits including reducing blood pressure and calming nerves. The flowers have a sharp-sour punch, but the juice from the petals once sweetened with sugar resembles cranberry juice.