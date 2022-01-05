IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

21 mocktail recipes that aren't boring

Booze-freedom doesn't need to mean boredom.

Drink a toast to 'Dry January' with these alcohol-free mocktails

By Erica Chayes Wida

A new year is upon us, so you might be looking to cut down on drinking. But while you might be willing to give up the booze, you're not willing to give up flavor.

So if you — like Blake Lively, among many others — just want the fun of sipping while socializing without dealing with the effects of alcohol, meet these snazzy mocktails and refreshing nonalcoholic drinks. Booze-freedom doesn't need to mean boredom.

Best Limeade
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jordan Salcito

A great margarita is nothing without lime! This homemade lime simple syrup hits all the notes you want from a stellar margarita. To give this mocktail even more of margarita flavor, add a salted rim to the glass before pouring in the drink.

Spicy Ginger Mule
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jordan Salcito

The ginger is still the star of the show in this alcohol-free version of a classic Moscow mule. The lime adds acidity and combining the two in an easy-to-make syrup brings out a touch of sweetness.

Grapefruit Spritz
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jordan Salcito

This is a riff on Jordan Salcito's low-proof grapefruit wine spritz — just made to be non-alcoholic. Grapefruit is always refreshing in a spritz, an extra dry ginger ale keeps the drink bright and the bitters ensure balance.

Giada's Strawberry-Basil Agua Fresca
Patty Lee / TODAY
Giada De Laurentiis

Transport yourself to paradise with Giada's strawberry-basil agua fresca. Experiment with your favorite fruits and herbs to make your own customized version of the nonalcoholic drink.

Martha Stewart's Grapefruit-Sanbitter Spritz
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Martha Stewart

This fizzy alcohol-free spritzer is slightly bitter, has a touch of sweetness and perfect for sipping when you want something crisp and refreshing but are refraining from rosé all day.

Ginger-Orange Mocktails
Alamy stock
Southern Living

Looking for something in lieu of morning mimosas? A special drink sets the tone for a great meal. This fizzy drink will help keep any brunch light and lively.

Gunner Cocktail
Courtesy Maureen Petrosky
Maureen Petrosky

This bubbly, ginger-laden sip hails from Hong Kong. It's brightly flavored with naturally spicy ginger beer, ginger ale and a little lime juice.

Mommy Martini Mocktail
TODAY
Tiffanie Barriere

Chai is one of those cold-weather flavors that bring back memories and keep us warm, especially when steeped with a bit of honey. Tiffanie Barriere created this mocktail to bring the seasonal flavors and feel without any booze for parents trying to keep up with their kids.

Grapes No Wrath
Courtesy Maureen Petrosky
Maureen Petrosky

Frozen grapes make a pretty, simple and delicious alternative to ice cubes because they keep drinks cool without watering them down. Not only do frozen grapes keep this sparkling grape and citrusy sipper cold, they're also a nice treat to snack on.

Spicy Watermelon Sip
Courtesy Maureen Petrosky
Maureen Petrosky

This zero-proof drink has a delicious tart, tangy and citrusy flavor thanks to the lemon-lime shrub. If you like a spicy margarita, try this on for size. It just might become your new go-to drink.

Bubbles and Cran
Vivian Chan
Vivian Chan

Bubbles aren't just for Champagne and seltzer. This drink is inspired by the beautiful wreaths decorating the shopfronts of New York City during the holidays. It will wake up your palate with the fiery kick of ginger.

Kumquat Fauxhito
Vivian Chan
Vivian Chan

This is a wintry twist on a classic summer cocktail. Vivian Chan loves kumquats because they are tangy with a hint of sweetness. When in peak season, they're so juicy they explode with freshness to wake you up from the winter blues.

Spicy Espresso Martino
Vivian Chan
Vivian Chan

This espresso "martino" is the perfect pick-me-up at the end of a heavy winter meal. The warm spices bring this mocktail to a whole new level.

Ginger Hibiscus Mocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Ingrid Hoffmann

This mocktail is a typical agua fresca in Mexico made from hibiscus flowers — with the spicy addition of ginger.

Juniper & Tonic
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jordan Salcito

Gin and tonics are a classic because the combo allows the botanicals of a great gin to ring through. By subbing juniper tea for gin, you still have juniper and botanicals on full display in this drink without adding any alcohol.

Apple Cider Pitcher
Samantha Lauro
Garvey Alexander

Whether served cold or hot, apple cider is a staple for the winter season. The homemade spiced syrup in this recipe elevates and adds the complexity needed to wow anyone drinking it. This batch is perfect because the whole family can enjoy it together as a nonalcoholic beverage.

Mojito Iced Coffee
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Alejandra Ramos

Add a refreshing, vacation-like twist to your morning cold brew with this mojito-inspired coffee drink.

Baobab Ginger Beer
Ana Rocio Garcia Franco / Getty Images
Zoe Adjonyoh

The floral and citrusy flavor of baobab powder makes this invigorating ginger beer even more refreshing. Using fresh and ground ginger really amplifies the naturally sharp zing of the aromatic root.

Yuzu Lemonade
Candice Kumai
Candice Kumai

"This refreshing summer treat reminds me of visiting my grandma in southern Japan," says Candice Kumai. "I have so many memories with her and cherished summers with yuzu and kabosu."

Sparkling Cherry Limeade
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Martha Stewart

The combination of sweet and sour cherries makes this limeade a standout sip.

Sobolo (Sorrel Juice)
Courteous Nassima Rothacker
Zoe Adjonyoh

This is an incredibly refreshing drink made from the vibrant dried flowers of the red sorrel plant, which is reputed to offer many health benefits including reducing blood pressure and calming nerves. The flowers have a sharp-sour punch, but the juice from the petals once sweetened with sugar resembles cranberry juice.

