Chef notes

I like to think of myself as a mac and cheese connoisseur of sorts. The different combinations of cheese and pasta are literally endless. This one, from my book, "EGGin'," truly puts a twinkle in my eye and a smile in my stomach with the blend of sharp cheddar, nutty Parmesan, the gradual build of mild heat from the pepper jack and the sweet and briny lobster meat.

Technique tip: To avoid cooking lobster, slowly poach lobster in butter until it turns bright red, and immediately remove from cast-iron pan.

Swap option: You can use frozen lobster, shrimp, lump crab meat, chicken or bacon.