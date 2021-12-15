Swap option: Skirt steak is an easy swap for flank steak.

By my estimate, we tested this recipe about 20 times to get the flavors and textures just the way we wanted it. It starts with an umami-rich marinade that takes its cues from Vietnamese, Thai and even Korean kitchens. A little fish sauce goes a long way, but a bottle stays good for years in the fridge, so don't worry if you only pull it out occasionally. In addition to this salad, I like to use this dressing as a base for stir-fries, a marinade for meats bound for the grill, or sneak it into a savory caramel and serve with vegetables, fish, chicken or pork.

Preparation

Prick the flank steak all over its surface with a fork. Place in a resealable bag.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the tamari, fish sauce, brown sugar, ginger and garlic and pour over steak in the bag. Seal and marinate, refrigerated, for 1 to 4 hours.

Heat a grill or grill pan to medium high heat.

Remove the flank steak from the marinade and pat dry. Discard the marinade.

Drizzle the steak with 1 tablespoon olive oil, season with salt and pepper then place on the grill for 5 minutes per side, until nicely charred and medium rare.

Remove the steak to a cutting board to rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the lime juice and remaining olive oil. Fold in the remaining salad ingredients.

Thinly slice the steak against the grain and serve over the salad.

Reprinted from "Fix It With Food: Every Meal Easy" Copyright © 2021 by Michael Symon and Douglas Trattner. Photographs copyright © 2021 by Ed Anderson. Illustrations copyright © 2021 by Stanley Chow. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House.