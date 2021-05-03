Swap option: If you'd like this be a vegetarian dish you could leave out the bacon and add sautéed mushrooms.

Technique tips: Use a cast iron skillet the same size as the wheel of brie. This way if any oozes over the cleanup will be easy.

I love this recipe because it comes together in a flash. Your guests will be blown away every time you serve this creamy, rich pasta.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2.

Cut off the top rind of the brie and place the wheel in an ovenproof skillet about its same size. Bake until the brie is bubbling and totally melted throughout, about 25 minutes.

3.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions. Drain the spaghetti and transfer it to a large bowl.

4.

Toss the spaghetti with the olive oil, garlic, parsley and red pepper flakes. Add the bacon. Season with salt to taste.

5.

After removing the brie from the oven, immediately add one serving of spaghetti to the brie in the skillet and toss until coated, using tongs; transfer to a serving bowl. Repeat until all serving bowls are filled. Serve immediately, sprinkled with the Parmesan.

Excerpted from COME ON OVER! © 2021 by Elizabeth Heiskell. Photography © 2021 by Angie Mosier. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

