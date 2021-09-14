IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Rosemary and Grapes

SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(34)
Paul Brissman
Antoni Porowski
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(34)

Ingredients

  • 2 medium red onions, trimmed, leaving some of the root end intact, and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges
  • 3 cups red or green seedless grapes
  • 10 sprigs rosemary
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 whole chicken legs (drumstick and thigh; about 3 pounds)
  • 1 tablespoon ancho chile powder or regular chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

    • Chef notes

    Who doesn't love a great sheet-pan recipe? My version pairs juicy, bursting sweet grapes with charred red onion, loads of rosemary and crispy, ancho chile-rubbed chicken. The pan juices are just so darn good — make sure to have a bit of bread to sop up all the goodness.

    I lean toward red grapes for their stunning color, but any sort will do. Ancho chile powder (many supermarkets carry it), which is mild and raisin-y, complements the grapes, but regular chile powder or any spice blend you like is good here, too. Thyme or oregano can be used in place of rosemary.

    Preparation

    1.

    Heat the oven to 450 F, with a rack in the middle. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    2.

    Arrange the onions, grapes and rosemary on the prepared pan. Toss with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 minutes.

    3.

    Meanwhile, pat the chicken pieces dry, then season generously with salt, pepper and the chile powder. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half the chicken, skin-side down, and cook until the undersides are deep golden-brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn and cook for 1 minute more, then transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

    4.

    Transfer the chicken to the baking sheet, placing it skin-side up and nestling it among the onions and grapes. Roast until the chicken is cooked through and the onions and grapes are tender and slightly caramelized, 25 to 30 minutes.

    5.

    Drizzle the lemon juice over the chicken, onions and grapes. Serve with the pan juices.

    Excerpted from ANTONI: LET'S DO DINNER © 2021 by Antoni Porowski with Mindy Fox. Photography © 2021 by Paul Brissman. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

    Sheet-Pan Chicken with Rosemary and Grapes

    'Queer Eye' star Antoni Porowski makes pan seared chicken

    Sept. 14, 202103:06

    Recipe Tags

    ChickenComfort FoodDinnerEntertainingOne potEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice