I lean toward red grapes for their stunning color, but any sort will do. Ancho chile powder (many supermarkets carry it), which is mild and raisin-y, complements the grapes, but regular chile powder or any spice blend you like is good here, too. Thyme or oregano can be used in place of rosemary.

Who doesn't love a great sheet-pan recipe? My version pairs juicy, bursting sweet grapes with charred red onion, loads of rosemary and crispy, ancho chile-rubbed chicken. The pan juices are just so darn good — make sure to have a bit of bread to sop up all the goodness.

Preparation

1.

Heat the oven to 450 F, with a rack in the middle. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2.

Arrange the onions, grapes and rosemary on the prepared pan. Toss with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 minutes.

3.

Meanwhile, pat the chicken pieces dry, then season generously with salt, pepper and the chile powder. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half the chicken, skin-side down, and cook until the undersides are deep golden-brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn and cook for 1 minute more, then transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

4.

Transfer the chicken to the baking sheet, placing it skin-side up and nestling it among the onions and grapes. Roast until the chicken is cooked through and the onions and grapes are tender and slightly caramelized, 25 to 30 minutes.

5.

Drizzle the lemon juice over the chicken, onions and grapes. Serve with the pan juices.

Excerpted from ANTONI: LET'S DO DINNER © 2021 by Antoni Porowski with Mindy Fox. Photography © 2021 by Paul Brissman. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.