40 fancy, fun and easy Valentine's Day dessert recipes

From chocolate cakes to perfect pies, we've got your sweet tooth and sweetheart covered this Valentine's Day.

Set the mood for Valentine’s Day with classic key lime pie

Feb. 2, 2022
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

Want to make something sweet this Valentine's Day for your special sweetheart?

Maybe that person is your significant other, your kid, a friend or yourself (hey, you deserve it all!). Whomever you're offering attention to on Monday, we're is making it easier with these lusciously love-filled dessert ideas (to come after your deliciously devoted dinner, of course).

Whether you want a gorgeous cake adorned with flowers, an easy boxed mix-based cake that looks completely professional by the time you're through, or a decadent dessert that's fun and playful, we've got you covered — chocolate-covered.

So love yourself and others — and do it with dessert!

Cakes

Flourless Chocolate Cake
Caroline Choe
Get The Recipe

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Caroline Choe

This truly is one of the easiest cakes in the world to make and — dare we say it — one of the sexiest! The simplest and most classic of ingredients create this decadent dessert oozing with rich chocolate.

Martha Stewart's Mile High Salted-Caramel Chocolate Cake
Courtesy Clarkson Potter
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Mile High Salted-Caramel Chocolate Cake

Martha Stewart

Truly, madly and deeply chocolate: Pools of rich salted caramel separate layers of chocolate cake, which are then swathed with dark chocolate frosting and sprinkled with flaky salt. Prep the wondrous cake layers and caramel up to three days before assembling (chilling actually improves the texture for stacking), so you can make it look effortless.

Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Gesine Bullock-Prado

It's hard to do a Valentine's Day dessert roundup without including at least one or two red velvet cake recipes. Naturally perfect for the holiday, the delicate combination of moist, velvety cake and cream cheese frosting is always a crowd-pleaser.

Christina Tosi's Valentine's Day Layer Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Christina Tosi's Valentine's Day Layer Cake

Christina Tosi

There's nothing sweeter than making someone you care about a Valentine's Day cake perfectly suited to his or her taste — and in this recipe, you can substitute any of your favorite fillings as a cake layer.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cake
TODAY Illustration / Erica Chayes Wida
Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cake

Erica Chayes Wida

The combination of smooth peanut butter and rich chocolate make this five-ingredient dessert incredibly decadent and irresistible to any peanut butter cup fan. Plus, the recipe uses boxed cake mix, so it doesn't get much easier than that.

Mini Conversation Heart Cakes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mini Conversation Heart Cakes

Yolanda Gampp

This Valentine's Day, design your own Sweethearts for your sweetheart! These cakes are so much fun to bake, decorate and customize.

Salted Caramel Chocolate Lava Cakes
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Salted Caramel Chocolate Lava Cakes

Ryan Scott

Serve these warm, molten cakes with chocolate ice cream for that over-the-top chocolate dessert experience. These are also wonderful because they freeze easily in case you don't have time to bake up a storm on Monday.

Chocolate Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chocolate Cake

Craig Strong

Coffee is the secret ingredient to making this chocolate cake super moist and flavorful. It's easy to make and can be decorated with plump berries and edible flowers when you need an easy cake recipe for a special occasion.

Vegan Matcha-Dark Chocolate Cake
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Vegan Matcha-Dark Chocolate Cake

Candice Kumai

Mashed ripe banana and Japanese ceremonial matcha powder make this cake one of the most beloved recipes in Candice Kumai's cookbooks.

Red Velvet Layer Cake
Courtesy Milk Bar
Get The Recipe

Red Velvet Layer Cake

Christina Tosi

The bold color contrast of rich, ruby-red velvet cake layers and cool white cream cheese frosting makes this scrumptious cake as appealing to look at as it is to eat.

Jean-Georges' Molten Chocolate Cake
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Jean-Georges' Molten Chocolate Cake

Jean-Georges Vongerichten

These cakes are truly a treat for the senses: the rich chocolaty scent, the decadent taste and, of course, the satisfying surprise of seeing the river of warm chocolate pour out when you cut into them.

Warm Chocolate Pudding Cakes
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Warm Chocolate Pudding Cakes

Martha Stewart

There's something extra-special about a personal, individually sized cake … especially when it's a molten chocolate cake served warm out of the oven.

Rainbow Heart Cake
Susan Power Photography
Get The Recipe

Rainbow Heart Cake

Amanda Rettke

Amanda Rettke goes beyond classic desserts with her creative ideas for making amazing over-the-top cakes. Here are her step-by-step instructions for how to make her stunning surprise-inside rainbow heart cake.

Bourbon Cheesecake with Boozy Chocolate for Two
Sugar Dish Me / Sugar Dish Me
Get The Recipe

Bourbon Cheesecake with Boozy Chocolate for Two

Get love drunk with a double infusion of booze — it's in the filling and the chocolate sauce. The fragrant bourbon and chocolate give this cheesecake an extra dose of decadence.

Cookies and bars

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Bars
Carrie Parente
Get The Recipe

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Bars

Carrie Parente

These bars are rich, creamy, satisfying and make any store-bought peanut butter cup pale in comparison. You can also use crushed pretzels instead of graham crackers for a saltier boost. Serve 'em straight from the fridge so they don't get too soft.

Hidden Surprise Valentine's Cookies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Hidden Surprise Valentine's Cookies

Gesine Bullock-Prado

Getting the gorgeous dual-hued stripes in these heart-shaped cookies takes a bit of effort, but the surprise inside, alongside the buttery, sweet flavor, makes this treat completely worth it.

Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Heart Cookies
DO, Cookie Dough Confections
Get The Recipe

Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Heart Cookies

Kristen Tomlan, founder of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections

Not only is the cookie dough beautifully bake-able but also safe to eat uncooked. This really elevates the classic peanut butter cookie you know and love. You can have fun decorating for the holiday! Use a mix of chocolate, white chocolate, food coloring and sprinkles to make it fun and festive.

XO Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

XO Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies

Abby Larson

You can ice these with royal icing and top with whatever you want. Or you can go this route more decadent route and smear some frosting on them, then sprinkle some pretty rock candy for a bit of bling.

Salted Peanut Butter-Caramel Bars
Courtesy Julia Gartland
Get The Recipe

Salted Peanut Butter-Caramel Bars

Samah Dada

In this recipe, peanut butter is used along with medjool dates and coconut sugar to create a silky and delicious date caramel that rests on a shortbread crust. Top it all off with heavenly dark chocolate.

Flourless Soy Sauce Brownies
Courtesy Hetty McKinnon
Get The Recipe

Flourless Soy Sauce Brownies

Hetty McKinnon

The use of this yeasty, salty condiment in a brownie is surprising, but it brings a complex depth of flavor to this classic sweet treat. The soy sauce amplifies the chocolaty flavors, bringing a rich caramel glow. The taste very much resembles salted caramel.

Gluten-Free Skillet Brownie
Courtesy Natasha Wynnyk
Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free Skillet Brownie

Giada De Laurentiis

This recipe is just as delicious and decadent as a normal brownie, but a tad better for you because it doesn't use refined sugars or all-purpose flour. Also, the almond flour adds even more delicious flavor and texture — it's a win-win!

Vegan Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies
Chris Andre
Get The Recipe

Vegan Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies

Ryan Scott

If you don't tell people these cookies are gluten-free and vegan, they'll never know. They've got that perfect balance of crunchy and chewy, plus, they just pop with chocolaty goodness.

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

Daphne Oz

Whether you freeze the dough into individual cookie balls to bake at a later date, or bake in a skillet for one giant, sensational, ooey-gooey golden-brown cookie, this is ultimate comfort food. Top it with good-quality vanilla ice cream for an extra sumptuous treat.

Martha Stewart's No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cups
Martha Stewart
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cups

Martha Stewart

These homemade bars taste just like the beloved classic cups. Velvety chocolate enrobes creamy peanut butter in a perfectly sized two-bite treat.

Red Velvet Brownies with Cream Cheese Frosting
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Red Velvet Brownies with Cream Cheese Frosting

Elizabeth Heiskell

When it comes to these red velvet brownies, it's all about the frosting. It doesn't get more heavenly than a kiss of rich cream cheese frosting.

Pies, tarts and other confections

Valentine's Day Ombre Cherries
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valentine's Day Ombre Cherries

Abby Larson

A fun twist on chocolate-dipped cherries, these ombre-colored treats look absolutely beautiful on any table spread and they only require three ingredients to make.

Siri's Chocolate Fondue
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Get The Recipe

Siri's Chocolate Fondue

Siri Daly

This is a truly simple dessert to pull off, and yet it appears super impressive. Besides, there's nothing more deliciously romantic than dipping assorted fruits and cake into chocolate.

Stuffed Dates with Almond Butter and Sea Salt
TODAY All Day / TODAY All Day
Get The Recipe

Stuffed Dates with Almond Butter and Sea Salt

Samah Dada

Make your date salivate with dates! When the medjool variety are heated up they get this delicious caramel flavor that’s balanced perfectly by any kind of nut butter. Add a little chocolate and flaky sea salt and you've got yourself an incredible and easy dessert.

Vanilla Bean Churros with Chocolate Dipping Sauce
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Vanilla Bean Churros with Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Gesine Bullock-Prado

All you need is a few pantry staples and 20 minutes to make your own churros, plus an easy chocolate dipping sauce. The result is a batch of warm, sugar-flecked pastries that melt in your mouth.

Chocolate Pots de Crème
Angie Mosier
Get The Recipe

Chocolate Pots de Crème

Elizabeth Heiskell

Your guest will never know that their restaurant-worthy dessert only required three ingredients and minutes to make. This is a showstopper every single time!

Al's 'Sexy' Strawberry Shortcakes
Brandon Goodwin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Al's 'Sexy' Strawberry Shortcakes

Al Roker

Individual desserts are the perfect way to add a little romance. One of Al Roker's favorites are these made-from-scratch strawberry shortcakes because they're small, sexy and a great mix of flavors and textures. And yes, it's worth the extra effort to make homemade whipped cream and biscuits.

Classic Key Lime Pie
Courtesy Jocelyn Delk Adams
Get The Recipe

Classic Key Lime Pie

Jocelyn Delk Adams

For those who love a bit of tartness in their sweets, Key lime pie is a timeless favorite. Jocelyn Delk Adams shares how to make it with a homemade graham cracker crust, which brings the confection from fine to fabulous.

Irresistible Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Irresistible Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart

PopSugar Food

Love is definitely in your future if you make this tart filled with salted caramel, lavender-infused ganache and topped with toasted marshmallow.

Double-Chocolate Bread Pudding with Bourbon Whipped Cream
Renee Comet / Food Network
Get The Recipe

Double-Chocolate Bread Pudding with Bourbon Whipped Cream

Sunny Anderson

Sunny Anderson's bread pudding is an ode to the famed Mother's Restaurant in New Orleans. She uses croissants as the base and swirls in rich chocolate and bourbon infused whipped cream.

Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries
Lucy Schaeffer / Junk Food to Joy Food
Get The Recipe

Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries

Joy Bauer

These bite-sized beauties taste decadent but feel very light — so go ahead and eat as many as you'd like. It's the perfect portion of rich, creamy filling combine with the sweetness of strawberries — a win-win.

Quick Coffee-Chocolate Mousse
Clodagh McKenna
Get The Recipe

Quick Coffee-Chocolate Mousse

Clodagh McKenna

This quick dessert recipe is for you have very little time to make something, but still want to give everyone a special treat. These take just 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to chill, and you can make them a day ahead.

Martha Stewart's Favorite Hot Chocolate
Martha Stewart
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Favorite Hot Chocolate

Martha Stewart

Nothing warms you from the inside out quite like a cup of rich, creamy hot cocoa on a cold day. This perfectly chocolaty recipe is one of Martha Stewart's favorites and is a totally drinkable dessert.

Martha Stewart's Chocolate-Caramel Truffles
Martha Stewart
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Chocolate-Caramel Truffles

Martha Stewart

These truffles are inspired by brigadeiros, a confection popular throughout Brazil. Here, the traditional chocolate sprinkles get swapped for a festive Valentine's color combo.

Julia Child's Chocolate Mousse
Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Julia Child's Chocolate Mousse

Julia Child

There are so many recipes for chocolate mousse, but Julia Child's, which uses egg yolks and butter, yields silky, smooth and decadent results every time.

Chocolate Truffles
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chocolate Truffles

Gesine Bullock-Prado

These truffles are great to give as a Valentine's Day gift, but they're so tasty, you just might want to keep them all for yourself.

