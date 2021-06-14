Chef notes

This delicate, elegant dish is also surprisingly easy to make. I stumbled on adding the peanuts because I wanted something crunchy that would offset the soft, voluptuous nature of the sea scallops yet still echo their buttery flavor. This is a dish in which you really have all the basic tastes of salt, sour, hot and sweet.

Technique tip: Just like with cooking meat, make sure to pat scallops dry before searing. They exude a lot of moisture, so using a paper towel will help ensure a nice crust on the surface of your scallop. You can chop up the cucumber and tomato relish beforehand and keep it in the fridge, but don't mix in the peanuts until you are ready to dress the scallops, as they will get soggy.

Swap option: If you don't have dried mango powder, you can use sumac, or even skip it and just slightly increase the lime juice in the relish.