Still racking your brain on what to get your dad or husband for Father's Day? Well if he loves to cook, we found just the thing — a sous vide.

These easy-to-use cooking devices are rapidly growing in popularity and might just be the one kitchen tool your dad's still missing. Last year, sous vides saw a spike in sales ahead of Father's Day and according to Joe Derochowski, Home Industry Advisor at NPD Group, 539 million sous vide devices were sold last year (which was up 19% from 2017).

Designed for precision, the sous vide helps to cook meats perfectly every time. And when it comes to picking out a sous vide, Derochowski says that Anova, Chefsteps and Instant Pot are among the most popular brands.

"Sous Vides are for people who love great, in fact perfect, tasting food," Derochowski said. "While not the fastest way to cook it does provide 'perfect’ tasting foods so as such, look for the quality brands. Also, most of these brands make it easy for consumers, through apps, to control of your time, i.e. you can do other stuff instead of hovering over your food while it cooks."

While they may look intimidating, they're surprisingly easy to use: Simply attach the device to the edge of a pot filled with water, drop in the food you'd like to cook (sealed in a bag or jar) and the sous vide does the rest.

Derochowski also explained to TODAY that the rise in popularity could be attributed to high-protein diet trends and just wanting the food and taste good, especially in a hosting situation.

"[With] the increase of protein-oriented diets, great tasting food is a must and sous vides help." Derochowski said. "Also, as consumers entertain more and more, this allows us as hosts to have the confidence that what we are making will be great and reflect well on us."

If this sounds like the perfect gift for your dad, here are some of the popular models from the brands Derochowski noted as popular.

1. Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano, $79 (usually $99), Amazon

This option comes from one of the top brands and it's on the more affordable side. The brand described this model as smaller and quieter and it can be controlled remotely by your phone too. It has 4.1 stars with over 2,300 reviews on Amazon.

2. Instant Pot SSV800 Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator, $70 (usually $80), Amazon

If you're already a fan of Instant Pot, then you might want to add this tool to your cooking arsenal. This easy-to-use Instant Pot sous vide creates and maintains an even and accurately controlled cooking water-bath for perfect cooking results, according to the brand.

3. ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, $199, Amazon

For those who are willing to splurge on their new sous vide, this option has been named the best option by Business Insider. It's sleek, Wi-Fi-enabled and powerful — using 1100 watts of power for hyper-fast water heating. It has 4.4 stars with over 1,600 reviews on Amazon.

4. Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $130, Walmart

Similar to the Anova model above, this one is a step-up from the Nano, but still slightly more affordable than the ChefSteps sous vide. It's Bluetooth-enabled, easy-to-clean and can heat up anywhere between 77 degrees and 210 degrees.

