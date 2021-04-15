IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(13)
Elena Besser
Elena Besser
Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) log goat cheese
  • 2​1⁄2 cups halved strawberries
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 5-7 sprigs thyme
  • toasted crusty bread, for serving

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is the ideal for entertaining when I am low on time and don’t want to make a huge mess. It comes together in one pan and it is sure to be a crowd-pleaser!

    Technique Tip: If you want the cheese to get more color, turn the oven on broil for the last couple minutes of cooking.

    Preparation

    Preheat the oven to 400 F.

    Add goat cheese and strawberries to a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste. Toss the berries to coat. Top with fresh thyme sprigs and bake in the oven for 20-30 minutes, or until the cheese is golden and the strawberries are softened. 

    Spread onto toasted bread and enjoy! 

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Recipe Tags

    30 Minute MealsComfort FoodDate nightEasyGluten-freePartyQuickValentine’s DayVegetarianAppetizersHors d'Oeuvres

