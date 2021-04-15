COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
6
Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe is the ideal for entertaining when I am low on time and don’t want to make a huge mess. It comes together in one pan and it is sure to be a crowd-pleaser!
Technique Tip: If you want the cheese to get more color, turn the oven on broil for the last couple minutes of cooking.
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Add goat cheese and strawberries to a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste. Toss the berries to coat. Top with fresh thyme sprigs and bake in the oven for 20-30 minutes, or until the cheese is golden and the strawberries are softened.
Spread onto toasted bread and enjoy!