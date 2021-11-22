Chef notes

Talk about an easy way to impress guests! These are great on their own, or as part of a larger charcuterie board.

Technique tip: You can make these into little puff pastry "cups" by placing the puff pastry squares into a muffin tin and filling them with the brie and pear slices. Or if you want one large family style serving size, use the puff pastry to make one large galette with apple and pear slices layered and encased in the dough.

Swap option: If you want something that's lighter, you can swap the brie for burrata. Add some prosciutto for saltiness. You can also use apples instead of pears.