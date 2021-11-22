IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pear and Brie Tarts

Skyler Bouchard
COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(46)

Ingredients

  • 2 sheets puff pastry, thawed but firm
  • 8 ounces brie or Camembert, thinly sliced
  • 2 ripe pears, thinly sliced
  • honey, for topping
  • sea salt, for topping

    • Chef notes

    Talk about an easy way to impress guests! These are great on their own, or as part of a larger charcuterie board.

    Technique tip: You can make these into little puff pastry "cups" by placing the puff pastry squares into a muffin tin and filling them with the brie and pear slices. Or if you want one large family style serving size, use the puff pastry to make one large galette with apple and pear slices layered and encased in the dough.

    Swap option: If you want something that's lighter, you can swap the brie for burrata. Add some prosciutto for saltiness. You can also use apples instead of pears.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven according to the instructions on the puff pastry package.

    2.

    If using leftover puff pastry, combine all pieces and roll them into a cohesive ball. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough into a large sheet. Cut into equal sized rectangles. If using new puff pastry, flatten out the sheets and cut them into equal sized rectangles.

    3.

    Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Place the puff pastry rectangles onto the sheet pan. Layer a few slices of brie and pears onto the puff pastry rectangles. Repeat for all of the pastries.

    4.

    Bake until golden-brown and melty (according to instructions, typically around 20 to 25 minutes), rotating the pan after 10 minutes to ensure even browning.

    5.

    Top with a generous drizzle of honey (and any other toppings that you'd like) along with a light sprinkle of sea salt. Cool for 5 minutes before serving. Enjoy immediately for the best flaky crunch!

    Pear and Brie Tarts

