You need a doughnut wall at your party — here's how to make one

A delicious and adorable Pinterest trend is taking over the party scene and flipping over the standard dessert table: the doughnut wall!

But doughnut worry, we've got you covered with easy step-by-step instructions from TODAY Food Tastemaker Alejandra Ramos for how to make a doughnut wall.

The doughnut wall — a brilliant concept dreamed up by famed caterer Peter Callahan who created one for Savannah Guthrie's 2014 baby shower — will make your wedding, birthday party or holiday celebration so much sweeter!

How to make a doughnut wall

Here's what you'll need:

A standard wooden pegboard

Spray paint

A drop cloth

Measuring tape

A black marker

Metal pegboard hooks or small wooden dowels

Doughnuts!

Step 1: Spray paint the pegboard and let it dry overnight.

Step 2: Add the hooks.

This step takes a little measuring and a little math to make sure all of the hooks are evenly-spaced.

Step 3: Hang the doughnuts.

Add a few sweets to your scene, and you're ready to roll.

And the best part? The next morning, you can replace the inevitably eaten doughnuts with bagels, and you've got yourself a very good-looking breakfast.

You can be sure that these walls doughnut disappoint. (Okay, sorry, we're done with the doughnut jokes now. We promise.)