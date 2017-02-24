You need a doughnut wall at your party — here's how to make one

A delicious and adorable Pinterest trend is taking over the party scene and flipping over the standard dessert table: the doughnut wall!
But doughnut worry, we've got you covered with easy step-by-step instructions from TODAY Food Tastemaker Alejandra Ramos for how to make a doughnut wall.
The doughnut wall — a brilliant concept dreamed up by famed caterer Peter Callahan who created one for Savannah Guthrie's 2014 baby shower — will make your wedding, birthday party or holiday celebration so much sweeter!
How to make a doughnut wall
Here's what you'll need:
- A standard wooden pegboard
- Spray paint
- A drop cloth
- Measuring tape
- A black marker
- Metal pegboard hooks or small wooden dowels
- Doughnuts!
Step 1: Spray paint the pegboard and let it dry overnight.
Step 2: Add the hooks.
This step takes a little measuring and a little math to make sure all of the hooks are evenly-spaced.
Step 3: Hang the doughnuts.
Add a few sweets to your scene, and you're ready to roll.
And the best part? The next morning, you can replace the inevitably eaten doughnuts with bagels, and you've got yourself a very good-looking breakfast.
You can be sure that these walls doughnut disappoint. (Okay, sorry, we're done with the doughnut jokes now. We promise.)