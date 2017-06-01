You CAN make poached eggs in the microwave (and scrambled, too!)

share tweet pin email

Eggs are a nutritious, protein packed and satisfying breakfast (or lunch or dinner for that matter). They're pretty easy to cook, too, but our little friend the microwave makes them even easier to prep — and cuts down on cleanup because there's no dirty pan to wash. So save yourself some time and hassle, and learn to make poached and scrambled eggs and even huevos rancheros in the microwave.

1. Poached eggs

Crack an egg into a microwave-safe mug or bowl, add 1/3-cup water and 1/2 teaspoon vinegar, cover the bowl with a plate and cook on 50 percent power for one minute. (If yolk is not set, continue cooking in 15 second increments until it is.) The egg will be perfect — with set whites and a runny yolk — and ready to adorn your avocado toast.

2. Scrambled eggs

Butter the inside of a coffee mug. Whisk together 1 egg, 1 tablespoon of milk, a pinch of salt and a pinch of pepper. Cook on high power for 40 seconds until partially solid. Stir with a fork to break it egg into smaller curds and stir in a large pinch of shredded cheese. Nuke it for another 10 seconds and it's done! The cheese will be melted and the eggs will be fluffy and tender. Try adding some chopped chives, crumbled bacon or smoked salmon for extra flavor.

3. Huevos rancheros

In a jumbo mug, combine 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 scallion (chopped), 1/2 cup chopped tomato and 1/4 teaspoon cumin, and heat in the microwave for 1 minute until scallion is translucent and the tomato softened. Stir in 1/2 avocado (diced), 2 tablespoons salsa, 1 tablespoon cilantro (chopped), 1 dash hot sauce (such as Tabasco) and 1/4 cup grated cheddar cheese. Crack 1 large egg over mixture and season wth 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Insert 5-6 tortilla chips and nestle them down into the egg mixture. Microwave for another 1 to 2 minutes until the egg has set. Serve immediately with a dollop of sour cream.

