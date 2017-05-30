share tweet pin email

TODAY

My dearest Vale,

I'm writing this letter to you because we are doing a series called, "Love Your Body" week. I will confess just to you: That is something I have never been very good at doing. But I'm hoping I can teach you to be different. I hope that as you grow up, I can teach you to love and embrace the miraculous physical vessel that is carrying your magnificent heart and soul.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Savannah: Why Vale should love and accept herself Play Video - 1:31 Savannah: Why Vale should love and accept herself Play Video - 1:31

You don't know this yet, but our society is pretty obsessed with body image. Before too long (it's inevitable) you'll be bombarded with images of perfection almost nobody can attain. If you're like me, and so many women, you'll be tempted to judge yourself, to compare yourself, to berate yourself, to doubt yourself. I hope somehow I can equip you to withstand this assault on your confidence.

I want you to love your body, not because of how thin or tall or pretty you may grow up to be, but because it is truly a miracle. God made you; you are "fearfully and wonderfully made," as the famous old scripture says.

It is only natural to care about our physical appearance, and I'm not idealistic enough to think I could prevent that. But when you think about your body, let's think not about how it looks, but about all the things it can do. Let's think about your strength and your endurance. Let's be unendingly grateful for your good health and never take it for granted. Be kind to your body, respect it and treat it well — this is the only one you'll be getting.

Vale on the plaza #joy cc @photonate A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on May 26, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

And just so you know — you are, in fact, quite beautiful. I love your crazy golden curls, your gigantic blue eyes, your sweet cheeks and that super-wattage smile that lights up the world. But what is most lovely about you radiates from your inside out: your joy, your brightness, your warmth and your irrepressible spirit. That is why I'm so very proud of you.

Love,

Mom

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Savannah's baby Charley and his big sis Vale are TODAY surprise guests! Play Video - 3:18 Savannah's baby Charley and his big sis Vale are TODAY surprise guests! Play Video - 3:18

RELATED: