The 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' just hit the market! Here are the details

share tweet pin email

It’s undeniable: Chip and Joanna Gaines from HGTV's "Fixer Upper" know how to make home renovation magic happen.

Step outside for sweeping views of the 16-acre property.

One of their most incredible projects yet that was featured on the show is of a barn flipped into a home — and the property just hit the market for $1.2 million.

Slideshow Photos Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' One of the home made over by Chip and Joanna Gaines on "Fixer Upper" is on the market! Take a tour. Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of One of the homes made over by Chip and Joanna Gaines. They converted a barn into a gorgeous home during Season 3 of “Fixer Upper” on HGTV. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The Texas home went on the market in April 2017 for $1.2 million dollars. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The home still has signature “shabby chic” touches that Joanna Gaines is known for. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The house is 2,700 square feet and looks just as it did after the “Fixer Upper” episode. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The dining room seats up to 16 people. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of Joanna Gaines is famous for her use of shiplap on walls, and the dining room definitely got the treatment. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The home was originally a horse barn. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The home sits on 16 acres of land that’s covered in trees and includes a private lake. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The home has numerous sitting areas on its main floor. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of We love the shabby chic decor. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The chandelier is another beautiful touch from Joanna Gaines. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The eclectic kitchen mixes rustic features, like the kitchen island, with other contemporary elements. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The countertops are made from concrete. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The home is filled with decorations chosen by Joanna Gaines. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of All of the home’s decorations were chosen by Joanna Gaines, the listing agent said in a press release. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The Gaines installed a patterned backsplash along with a vent hood that’s actually made from wood. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The barn door is a nod to the building’s original purpose. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of “I wanted the living room to feel cozy,” Joanna Gaines said on her blog, MagnoliaMarket.com. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of This room was designed for the family’s son. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of He loved Legos, as evident by the Lego wall. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of The home has five bedrooms in total. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of Another bedroom in the “Barndominium.” Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of Joanna Gaines said on her blog that she wanted to give the stair rail a “modern barn feel.” Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of Another bedroom. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of Another bedroom. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of It comes complete with a laundry room ready for a busy family. Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Tour the 'Barndominium' from 'Fixer Upper' of What a stunning home! Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Nestled alongside 16 acres of land (which includes a private lake), the 2,700-square-foot home might be a dream come true for those looking to get back to nature.

Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty Our favorite feature? Those sliding barn doors!

As is true for all of the Gaines’ homes, it certainly doesn’t lack in character. Where there were once horse stalls, there’s now a country chic living space. And of course shiplap. There’s always room for shiplap.

Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty We're ready to host a dinner party!

The stunning five-bedroom, two-bath home also features a grand dining hall that seats 16. And the bedrooms are all spacious and cozy. But our favorite might be the infamous Lego room with the rolling library ladder that makes it easy to create a wall-sized masterpiece.

Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty The ladder makes it easy for kiddos to build their Lego masterpieces on the wall.

And while the structure may have once been a barn, it's now complete with contemporary appliances and décor, and boasts concrete counter tops and rustic woods for a down-home feel.

Courtesy of Jennifer Roberts, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty We can't get enough of that patterned back splash!

The home has impressive square footage, but it doesn’t lack in the cozy, homey feel that the Gaines are known for. Amenities even include fishing equipment for the bass-filled lake next to the property, kayaks, bikes, hammocks and outdoor games.

RELATED: 'Fixer Upper': What it's actually like to be on the home show

The home is located in Lacy Lakeview, which sits just north of Waco, and only about 10 miles from the Gaines' store and bakery at the Magnolia Market Silos.

To see the full listing check out Briggs Freeman Soetheby’s International Realty.

Rheana: 12-6