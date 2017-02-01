We're in love with 'Bachelorette' star Jillian Harris' nursery for her son

share tweet pin email

Former ‘Bachelorette’ and current HGTV host Jillian Harris added "mom" to her list of titles last August when her son Leo was born.

JANIS NICOLAY

She's now showing off his digs in a new blog post (in collaboration with Wayfair), and to be expected by the Canadian interior designer, it is adorable.

JANIS NICOLAY

The cozy nursery, which is situated in Harris’ Vancouver apartment, features — gasp — white furniture. But before you shake your finger at the mom for daring to use white when a baby blow out is inevitable, she’s ready with a solid defense.

JANIS NICOLAY

JANIS NICOLAY

The mom chose white not only because she loves neutrals, but it's also an easy way to tell if something is dirty. So no diaper leftovers get left behind.

JANIS NICOLAY

JANIS NICOLAY

To balance out the white, Harris added bursts of color with stripped yellow and white curtains, a “You Are My Sunshine” wall hanging and an adorable “Leo” train that looks awfully similar to the one Jenna Bush Hager has for her daughter, Mila.

JANIS NICOLAY

To new moms facing the overwhelming task of decorating a room for a new baby, Harris shared this sound piece of advice:

“It is A-OKAY to take time with your nursery,” she said on her blog. “Slowly build it into something you love.”

See more of Harris' home on JillianHarris.com.