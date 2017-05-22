share tweet pin email

Justin Chapple, the test kitchen pro behind Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips, shows us four shortcuts that'll make cooking with eggs even easier.

1. Peel hard-boiled eggs with a spoon

Peeling hard-boiled eggs can be tedious and frustrating because of the thin skin that’s between the egg white and the shell. So what’s the trick? An everyday teaspoon!

Tap the bottom of a hard-boiled egg on a work surface and then peel off just the bottom of the shell. Gently slide an everyday teaspoon between the shell and the egg white and then carefully rotate the egg to remove the shell.

2. Chop eggs like a pro

This is an insanely quick way to chop a ton of hard-boiled eggs for a super-fast and easy egg salad. All you need is a baking rack, a mixing bowl, a small plate and hard-boiled eggs.

Start by placing a baking rack on top of a mixing bowl. Put a hard-boiled egg on top of the rack and, using a small plate, press the egg through the rack into the bowl. From there, just fold in your favorite egg salad ingredients and serve.

3. Make no-fail omelets in a bag

Omelets are one of the most crowd-pleasing breakfasts, but they do have a couple issues: they easily stick to the pan and you can only make one at a time. Save yourself the headache by poaching your omelets in a bpa-free resealable plastic bag.

Bring a large saucepan of water to a simmer. Pour beaten eggs into bpa-free resealable sandwich bags and season with salt and pepper. Add your favorite fillings — like shredded cheese, sautéed vegetables, diced ham — and seal the bags, pressing out the air. Lower the bags into the simmering water and cook until just set, 5 to 7 minutes. Cut open the bags and slide the omelets onto plates.

4. Create an epic egg in a hole

Egg in a hole is an utterly perfect breakfast. Traditionally it's a slice of bread that gets hollowed out, filled with an egg and cooked in a skillet until the bread is toasty and the egg is set. This version goes beyond that one egg and slice of bread to make something you'd be proud to serve.

Start by cutting thick horizontal slices out of a loaf of challah. Using a 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter, stamp out three rounds from each slice. Transfer the challah to large baking sheets and crack eggs into the holes. Bake at about 375 for 10 minutes, until the challah is lightly browned and the eggs are just set. Slice into wedges and serve.

