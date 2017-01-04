First, they came for our skinny jeans. Then, they came for our topknots. And now … they’re coming for our jewelry.
That’s right, male choker necklaces are officially a thing.
Chokers for men are a thing too -- and Matt Lauer is braving the trendPlay Video - 1:10
And we don’t just mean bad-boy-sexy studded collars …
... or minimalist black bands, á la Ryan Atwood in "The O.C."
These, um, these, well …
They come in pink velvet.
And braided leather.
Gentlemen, if you're making that distraught emoji face, we urge you to see this as an opportunity to prove your fashion sense. After all, if you can pull off this, you can pull off anything.
Just ask TODAY's own Matt Lauer, who bravely took the trend for a spin on Wednesday.
After some initial skepticism, he seemed to view it as an upgrade to the dickies he wore back in the day. And can we just say: Matt, you've never looked more hip.
But if you're still not sold, take it up with *NSYNC. Because as usual, we can trace the blame (at least partly) back to the '90s.
Justin, is that turquoise? Wave "bye bye bye" if you need help.