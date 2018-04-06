Moms and daughters share stories of loving their natural curls

TODAY Style gathered four pairs of mothers and daughters to sit down and talk about their journey to embracing (and loving!) their hair just as it is.

Julz and Mimi Cepeda

Julz Cepeda didn't wear her hair curly until she became a mother to her daughter, Mimi. Cepeda, who grew up in the Dominican Republic and had a mother with stick-straight red hair, recalls going to the salon every week to have her hair professionally styled straight.

"If I had an interview, if I had an important event in school, if I had a party, a wedding, anything that I deemed important, I would go and blow dry my hair straight so that it could fit the mold or fit what was supposed to look right," Cepeda said.

Julz and Mimi learned to love their curly hair. Julz and Mimi Cepeda

She remembered having family members say to her, "'Oh my god, that's how you're going to go out? That's not professional. That's not this, that's not that.'"

Nearly since Mimi, 18, was born, they would get their hair blow-dried straight together, until Cepeda decided one day that enough was enough, and the duo started wearing their natural curls. They haven't looked back since.

It hasn't always been easy. Mimi explained that a teacher once told her to tame her hair for a debate at school. The same thing happened when a classmate asked how she was going to wear her hair to prom. She said curly and the classmate asked why she wouldn't wear it straight.

It's all laughs with these two. Julz and Mimi Cepeda

But this mother-and-daughter duo love their curls no matter what anyone says. So much so, they decided to start a blog in hopes of inspiring other women to embrace their own spirals.

"Now, I'm on top of my curls. I'm good. I don't care anymore. I got this," Mimi said. "I love my curly hair because it makes me feel true to myself. And more confident. And stronger."

Miranda Rivera and Lydia Delgado

Lydia Delgado struggled for years to accept her curls.

"When I was younger, I didn't really love my hair because, as you know, when I grew up in Puerto Rico my hair wasn't very accepted, so the kids would make fun," Delgado said to her daughter. "It made me feel sad. It made me feel uncomfortable."

Delgado was bullied for her curls as a child and recalls people saying her hair looked like a Brillo pad. Her mother didn't know how to style curls and so she was never able to fully embrace them.

Delgado used to straighten her hair in order to fit in. Lydia Delgado

Delgado decided to wear her straight as a result, but that all changed when her daughter, Miranda Rivera, was in kindergarten and decided she wanted straight hair like her mom's.

Delgado used to take her to a hairstylist who relaxed her hair. She recalls the stylist even burning her daughter's scalp at times in order to straighten and tame her curls.

Rivera inspired her mom to wear her hair curly. Lydia Delgado

"I felt like it wasn't fair that we kept going to a person who constantly kept reminding us or telling us how to straighten our hair as opposed to loving what we already have; how to make it different, as opposed to loving it the way we loved it." said Delgado. So, this mom decided it was time to go curly ... for both of them.

"I used to want straight (hair), but then (my mom) started wearing curly and I started to like her hair curly, and I realized I had the same hair as her. So we could wear the same hair, and I actually started to like it that way," the 10-year-old explained.

Delgado and Rivera now go to hairstylist Mona Baltazar, who helped them realize that their curls are beautiful just they way are. They haven't gone back to straight hair since.