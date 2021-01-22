Superfood slow-cooker recipes: Joy Bauer's chicken chili and eggplant Parm

Since we're all multitasking at home more than usual these days, I'm dishing out two slow cooker recipes so you can cook dinner and have your hands free to do the 1,000 other things on your to-do list. First up, we have a saucy, cheesy Eggplant Parm with garlicky walnut breadcrumbs that is incredibly good. Next, a hearty and mildly spicy Salsa Verde Chicken Chili. These recipes are full of flavor, packed with nutritious ingredients and cooked to perfection in your magic pot.

This slow cooked, lightened-up classic Italian dish is a total no-brainer — it's an aubergen-ius good-for-you recipe. The prep is so simple and there is no need to bread and fry the eggplant, because let's be honest, when these purple-ish gems are smothered in flavorful sauce and melty cheese, there's no reason for the extra step — or the extra calories. This dish involves luscious layers of nutrition and loads of cheesy goodness with a sneaky omega-3 crunch from walnuts. You can certainly skip the superfood breadcrumbs if you're short on time, but I'm telling you, these garlic-infused walnut breadcrumbs in between each layer brings each bite over the top. This is a must-try, melt-in-your-mouth indulgence!

When it gets chilly outside, I love to make a big batch of chili, so my family feels all warm and cozy on the inside. While I usually make a traditional tomato-based variety, today, I'm remixing my go-to, with a mean, green Salsa Verde Chicken Chili. Salsa verde is made with tomatillos, which are typically firmer than tomatoes, and a bright, vibrant shade of green when ripe. And we can't talk about chili without mentioning beans! I add a can of dark red kidney beans along with a can of white cannellini beans, but you can swap in any beans you have on hand to make it a filling and fibrous all-star dish. The prep is a breeze, it cooks with ease, freezes perfectly and is sure to be a hit with your crew.

