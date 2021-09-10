Your complete checklist to make your next tailgate the best one yet

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Football is back! That means tailgating season is also upon us, and it's time to load up our trunks with the pre-game essentials. For some, the party beforehand can be more exciting than the game itself — it just takes the right combination of food and fun to get it done.

Yahoo contributing editor Chassie Post stopped by Hoda & Jenna to share everything you need in order to put together a successful tailgating bash, so you can celebrate football season in style. Whether you're headed to the game or are celebrating at home, Post has the outfits, decor and even the bites you'll want as you head into the football season.

Read on to see the picks that are sure to make your next tailgate one to remember.

Tailgating party essentials

When it comes to decor, this set is making sure you go big or go home. Both pieces stand over 39-inches tall, so you can prop them up to make a statement — or to play with.

This set includes a grill and cooler for your next BYOBB kickback — that's bring your own beer and barbecue, according to Post. The zippered cooler is also water-resistant and has enough room to hold the grill, plus six 12-ounce cans. Plus, Post says it's a breeze to use and pack up.

This veteran-owned company, which only employs veterans, makes all of their beef products from American Wagyu beef, including these gourmet uncured hot dogs that have a practically perfect 5-star rating and have been lauded by Food & Wine magazine.

These slider patties are perfect for feeding a group. You can easily fit a bunch of these patties on a grill at once because of their smaller size.

Even your utensils can be dressed for the occasion, and this three-piece set from Houzz can make it happen. Each set is made with heavy-duty stainless steel and includes a branded "sportula," pair of tongs and a grill fork.

Finally, the answer to one of the biggest party problems! This genius carrying tray protects and cools your food, making it easy to transport casseroles, cakes and more — right out of the oven! Once you get back home, you can toss it in the dishwasher for easy care.

You can catch some shade or stay protected from the elements before the game starts with this two-legged smart tent. One half attaches to your open trunk, while sandbags attached to the front poles ensure that it won't fly away. A protective waterproof strapping prevents it from scratching or damaging your car.

Whether you're a fan of the Packers or the Patriots, you can show your team some love with this three-piece set. It includes a table with cupholders and two chairs that you can easily assemble and pack away once the fun is over.

Even the boombox is making a comeback! Though, with a pretty major update. This neat piece of tech features the music-playing abilities you know and love, but also has a small built-in screen that plays DVDs and TV.

If you're showing your support from the stands, you can at least do it comfortably with these innovative reclining chairs. It checks all of the boxes: The supportive padded cushion is encased in durable polyester to protect it from rain showers, it features a roomy pocket and folds into a flat backpack for easy storage and transportation.

Cozy up on the stands, or just show off your team pride during your next picnic, with these durable Rumpl blankets that are stain- and water-resistant. There's a style for every NFL team.

These customizable jerseys are a cute way the whole family can show their support during the game. They're available in adult, youth and infant sizes, and each jersey is outfitted with a vinyl team name and number on the front.

We're calling this one tailgate formal. This fun suit is perfect for any game night. The complete set includes a white pair of pants and a sleek tie. There's a style for every NFL team, too.

Matching sets are in right now, so if you want to join the trend, pair the above blazer with these themed-pants for a complete look. Or mix and match with an existing top in his wardrobe.

For the ladies, these overalls are a fun way to show off some team spirit (and make it so much easier to choose an outfit for the day). There's a style for every team, but this Philadelphia Eagles one includes an "officially designated cheesesteak pocket."

More fun tailgating essentials

This super soft tee is the perfect addition to any wardrobe. It can fit kids as little as 12 months or as big as a a size 12 and comes in five different colors.

Who can resist a matching outfit? Copy the littlest member of the family's style with this tee that's just as soft.

Need we say more? This basic tee is one you'll wear all season long.

A comfortable way to show some team spirit, these bestselling men's slides make a great gift for the football fan in the family. He can wear them to the game or keep them as an around-the-house shoe.

For the woman who prefers a little more bling, these cute slides are a fun way to incorporate team fashion into any wardrobe.

The classic varsity style isn't just for high school teams! You can find a varsity jacket for every NFL team at Jack-N-Hoods, including this Cowboys-inspired piece. Plus, it's on sale right now, so you can save $70.

