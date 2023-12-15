Joy Bauer shares recipes to pair with your favorite holiday movies

I love everything about the holidays — especially snuggling up on the couch and watching my favorite classic holiday movies. And what’s a movie night without delectable, holiday-inspired treats? Here, I’ve curated a festive lineup of palate-pleasing pairings for some of my all-time favorite films.

First, prepare to savor a mouthwatering mac and cheese creation that’s leagues above Kevin’s microwavable feast from “Home Alone.” Then, indulge in my two-ingredient jam that pays tribute to Clark Griswold’s holiday bonus from “Christmas Vacation” — simple, with no added sugar, yet scrumptiously satisfying. Lastly, enjoy a healthier rendition of Buddy’s breakfast spaghetti from “Elf,” ensuring your day remains both sweet and nourishing.

Wishing you all a season filled with warmth and joy. Happy holidays!

Courtesy Joy Bauer

There’s so much to love about this recipe. It’s got a healthy dose of sweet potato with all the mouthwatering, cheesy goodness we love. Simply peel, slice and roast a few sweet potatoes, then toss them in with the cheesy elbow noodles to add loads of nutrition while pumping up the volume. The orange-hued spuds add a pretty pop of color, creamy satisfaction and sweet, indulgent flavor. They also infuse every delicious bite with fiber, potassium and beta-carotene. For those with finicky eaters at home, you can disguise the roasted sweet potatoes by mashing them with a fork or using canned sweet potato puree. If you’re going this route (mashed or canned), simply mix it in with the cheese sauce before tossing with the noodles. In the spirit of Kevin’s dialog in the movie, bless this highly nutritious sweet potato macaroni and cheese!

Courtesy Joy Bauer

This healthy recipe is my jam. It calls for only two simple ingredients: antioxidant-rich blueberries and chia seeds, which boast omega-3 fats. It’s easy to make and gently sweet (there’s no added sugar!). I am obsessed with this clever hack. I use it on everything — from topping my morning toast to stirring it into oatmeal and yogurt to using it as a replacement for sugary, store-bought jelly on my PB&J sandwich. I’m biased toward blueberries, but this trick also works with raspberries (my husband Ian’s favorite), blackberries, sliced strawberries (though this version is less sweet and you may want to add a dash of honey) and pitted cherries. Feel free to mix and match!

Bet you’ve never had pancake “spaghetti” before. It’s fun to make and super delicious to eat. It’s definitely a breakfast worth waking up for! All you need is a few cups of prepared batter (boxed or homemade — bonus points for using a healthy whole-grain batter) and a condiment squeeze bottle (oh, and a steady hand). Holding the bottle close to the pan, you’ll be squeezing the batter out in one, smooth motion to create long, spaghetti-like strands, continuing to squeeze until you’ve covered most of the pan’s surface area. Repeat this process until all the batter is used up. Then, the only thing left to do is finish off your bowl of noodles with your favorite toppings: a drizzle of melty peanut butter and maple syrup, or perhaps shredded coconut and whipped cream. Give it a swirl!