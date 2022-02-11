Ingredients
- 3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 bottle Korean barbecue sauce
- sesame buns, to serve
- 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1½ tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 cups shredded carrots
- 2 cups shredded cucumber
- 2 cups shredded radish
- 1 cup roughly chopped cilantro
- 1 jalapeño, sliced (optional)
Chef notes
To me, this is the ultimate tailgate food. Chicken always seems to be a crowd-favorite when it comes to meat. The pulled chicken holds on so well to the sweet and sticky barbecue sauce, while the coleslaw adds bright flavor and crunch.
Technique tip: If time allows, let chicken marinate for 24 hours.
Swap option: You can also shred a rotisserie chicken.
Preparation
For the chicken:1.
Place the chicken breasts in the slow cooker.2.
Pour the barbecue sauce over the chicken.3.
Cover and cook on low for 3 to 4 hours or until the chicken is very tender.4.
Using two forks, shred the chicken meat into the barbecue sauce.
For the banh mi slaw:
In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Add in the carrots, cucumber, radish, cilantro and jalapeño, if using. Place in the fridge and let marinate at least 30 minutes.
To serve:
Pile the shredded chicken on a sesame seed bun and top with banh mi slaw.