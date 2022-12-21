IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Martha Stewart gets in the holiday spirit with her famous (and extremely boozy) eggnog

Warning: Martha's eggnog is strong. Like, really strong.

Martha Stewart shares timeless holiday recipes and crafts

04:35
/ Source: TODAY
By Martha Stewart

Culinary icon, cookbook author and television personality Martha Stewart is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her favorite holiday recipes. She shows us how to make her famous eggnog and sugar-coated nut balls.

Martha Stewart's Famous Eggnog
Helen Healey / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Famous Eggnog

Martha Stewart

When I published this recipe in my first book, "Entertaining," I wrote that this eggnog was "so rich it needs no accompaniment." This original recipe is made with plenty of bourbon, cognac, dark rum, heavy cream and a dozen eggs — good thing it serves a crowd.

Noël Nut Balls
Helen Healey / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Noël Nut Balls

Martha Stewart

No holiday cookie tin would be complete without at least a few Noël nut balls, rich nut-and-butter domes, rolled in powdered sugar to resemble miniature snowballs. In my family, the cookie dough was traditionally made with a touch of bourbon (or orange juice), for extra flavor.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these:

Martha Stewart's Meyer-Lemon Shortbread Wreath Cookies
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Meyer-Lemon Shortbread Wreath Cookies

Martha Stewart Living
Martha Stewart's Chai Snowballs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Chai Snowballs

Martha Stewart Living
Martha Stewart