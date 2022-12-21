Martha Stewart gets in the holiday spirit with her famous (and extremely boozy) eggnog

Culinary icon, cookbook author and television personality Martha Stewart is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her favorite holiday recipes. She shows us how to make her famous eggnog and sugar-coated nut balls.

When I published this recipe in my first book, "Entertaining," I wrote that this eggnog was "so rich it needs no accompaniment." This original recipe is made with plenty of bourbon, cognac, dark rum, heavy cream and a dozen eggs — good thing it serves a crowd.

No holiday cookie tin would be complete without at least a few Noël nut balls, rich nut-and-butter domes, rolled in powdered sugar to resemble miniature snowballs. In my family, the cookie dough was traditionally made with a touch of bourbon (or orange juice), for extra flavor.

