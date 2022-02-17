How many ways do you love your slow-cooker? While you're still counting, here are three more one-pot pasta recipes you can make in the Crock Pot. Yes! Pasta cooked al dente in a creamy, dreamy sauce comes out perfectly in the slow-cooker. In this recipe, we share the basics of how to cook a simple, ever-so-slightly sinful Alfredo sauce with the pasta shape of choice: from penne to ziti to large shells or rigatoni. Then it's home cook's choice with a variety of add ins. Whether you go with vegetarian spinach and broccoli, shrimp Alfredo or tender chicken, you'll be set with several wintry winners.

Preparation

1.

If your slow cooker has a brown or sauté function, melt the butter in the slow cooker and stir in the garlic. Cook until the garlic is translucent and starting to soften.

2.

If your slow cooker does not have a brown or sauté function, melt the butter in the microwave or on the stove. Add the butter and garlic to the slow cooker and preheat the slow cooker on high for 30 minutes.

3.

Add the cream, broth, salt, and pepper to the slow cooker along with any appropriate add-ins as noted in the variations below.

4.

Cook on high for 2 hours.

5.

Stir in the pasta, both cheeses and any additional ingredients as noted below.

6.

Cook for 15 minutes, then stir the pasta. Cover and cook for 15 additional minutes until the pasta is tender.

Casey Barber / TODAY

For Chicken Alfredo:

1.

Add the chicken breasts along with the cream, broth, salt, and pepper.

2.

After cooking on high for 2 hours, remove the chicken from the slow cooker and add the pasta and cheese as instructed above.

3.

While the pasta cooks, slice the chicken into bite-size pieces, then stir back into the cooked pasta and sauce to serve.

For Spinach and Broccoli Alfredo:

1.

Add the broccoli along with the cream, broth, salt, and pepper.

2.

Add half the spinach along with the pasta and cheese. Cook for 15 minutes, then stir in the remaining spinach and cook for 15 minutes more.

For Shrimp Alfredo:

1.

Add the shrimp along with the pasta and cheese. Cook as instructed above.