TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Ingredients
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 4-to 5-pound boneless pork shoulder
- 1 large red onion, sliced into rounds
- 3 large garlic cloves, sliced
- 1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice (from about 3 navel oranges)
Fulfilled by
Chef notes
Make a beautiful taco spread any night of the week with this incredibly easy, moist carnitas recipe. Cooking the pork in the slow-cooker with warm spices like cumin, chili and garlic infuses the meat with vibrant flavors. A cup of orange juice adds just the right amount of acidity to help break down the meat until its melty and shreds to perfection.
While this simple Mexican-inspired slow-cooker recipe is perfect for tacos, it shines beautifully in burritos, lettuce wraps, as a topping for nachos or as the main protein in a grain bowl. Whatever speaks to you, make sure to use one of the kitchen's best timesavers for crispy-edged yet tender carnitas.
Want more shoppable family-friendly recipes? Get more recipe inspiration here.
Preparation1.
Stir the salt, oregano, cumin and chili powder together in a bowl.2.
Rub the pork shoulder with the spice blend.3.
Line the bottom of the slow cooker with the onion and garlic, and pour in the orange juice.4.
Place the pork in the slow cooker.5.
Cover and cook on low for 8 hours.6.
With tongs, carefully remove the pork from the slow cooker and transfer the pieces to a rimmed baking sheet.7.
Chop the pork or pull apart with your fingers into bite-size chunks.8.
Serve as a filling for tacos or burritos. Leftover carnitas can be reheated in a skillet until the edges are crispy.