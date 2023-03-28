IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

33 best egg recipes to serve for breakfast (and beyond)

There’s no better way to start the day than with a hearty egg dish.

Joy Bauer makes a veggie-packed frittata that’s perfect for spring

By Patty Lee

When it comes to breakfast, it sometimes feels like carbs get all the glory. From pancakes and waffles to doughnuts and cinnamon rolls, there are certainly a lot of options. But there’s truly no breakfast ingredient as versatile as the humble egg. Not only are they a filling, protein-packed way to start the day, the seemingly endless ways to prepare them means they never get boring.

They can be cooked simply — scrambled, fried, hard-boiled — as a wonderful addition to any breakfast spread. Knowing those basic techniques is essential to preparing a quick, nutritious meal on busy mornings. But eggs can easily go from a simple sidekick to toast or oatmeal to the star of the show. Whether poached and smothered in a creamy hollandaise, baked into avocados or sandwiched between a sliced croissant, these egg recipes for breakfast will get you excited to rise and shine.

Joy Bauer's Eggs Benedict
Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer gives this classic brunch dish her signature healthy makeover by whipping up a hollandaise sauce that’s completely egg-free. Instead, she combines yellow bell peppers with cream cheese, lemon juice and Dijon mustard to form a nutrient-rich sauce that’s just as creamy as the traditional version. Spoon it over whole-grain English muffins, poached eggs and Canadian bacon for a hearty, filling breakfast.

Italian Eggs Benedict
Melanie Dunea / South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Scott Conant

This is eggs Benedict, Italian style. Instead of the usual hollandaise sauce, chef Scott Conant’s recipe calls for an ultra-decadent fonduta made from heavy cream and fontina and Parmesan cheeses. Crusty slices of ciabatta and salty prosciutto cotta serve as the base for poached eggs, the creamy sauce and fresh chives.

Potatoes Benedict with Make-Ahead Poached Eggs
Ashley Holt

Justin Chapple

As if eggs Benedict weren’t rich enough on their own, Justin Chapple offers a next-level twist by swapping English muffins for crispy potatoes. He spikes the hollandaise with horseradish to add some much-needed zing and offers this tip for making the poached eggs ahead of time: Plunge them into ice water to stop the cooking process and avoid overcooked yolks.

Easy Egg Bites
Ghazalle Badiozamani / Instant Loss Eat Real, Lose Weight: How I Lost 125 Pounds--Includes 100+ Recipes

Brittany Williams

Make a double batch of these customizable egg bites and pop them in the freezer for a portable, protein-packed breakfast that’s ready at the drop of a hat. Follow this recipe and use shredded pepper jack, spinach and red bell peppers, or substitute with your family’s favorite cheese, veggies or breakfast meats. 

Make-Ahead Spinach and Artichoke Baked Egg Soufflés
Casey Barber

Casey Barber

The term soufflé may make these sound intimidating, but they’re actually quite simple to make, thanks to one of our favorite baking shortcuts: store-bought puff pastry. Line tart or muffin tins with the pastry and fill with the cheesy, veggie-packed egg mixture. Bake until golden brown and you’ll have a flaky, eggy pocket that’ll impress the whole brunch table.

Baked Eggs in Avocado
Shutterstock

Adam Richman

All you need is five minutes, an avocado and two eggs to make this incredibly simple breakfast. Follow in Adam Richman’s footsteps and season with a little salt, paprika and lime zest — or make it your very own with a spice blend of your choosing. 

Baked Eggs in Spiced Tomato Sauce (Shakshuka)
Getty Images stock

Alejandra Ramos

Bright, tart and oh-so-delicious, shakshuka is a morning favorite for a reason. In her take on the Middle Eastern dish, Alejandra Ramos uses a single pan, making it a true low-effort, high-reward meal. Cook down the aromatics, add the crushed tomatoes and seasonings, then crack the eggs directly into the pan. Top with crumbled feta cheese and minced parsley and breakfast is served.

Migas
Katie Stilo / TODAY

Mark Bittman

Transform slices of almost-stale bread into a filling breakfast with this recipe for migas (Spanish for “crumbs”). Soaking the bread is an essential step to getting the dry bits just as creamy as the eggs. Chorizo adds a nice smokiness to the dish, but feel free to make it vegetarian by using mushrooms, cheese or other add-ins of your choice.

Sandwiches, tacos and wraps

Spicy Honey Butter Biscuit Egg Sandwiches
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Danielle Kartes

The secret to perfectly tender biscuits is simple: Don’t overwork the dough. Here, the honey-infused biscuits are slathered with a Calabrian chili mayo to form a sweet-spicy breakfast sandwich complete with bacon, a fried egg and pepper jack cheese.

Savannah's 'Dream' Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios Florida

TODAY Cafe

You don’t have to go all the way to Universal Parks in Orlando to try Savannah’s “Dream” sandwich — just follow this recipe to make it at home. Cook eggs any way you like them and pile them in between a toasted everything-seasoned croissant with sausage patties, melted cheddar cheese, roasted red tomatoes and mashed avocado. As Savannah says, it’ll definitely make your day.

The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Elizabeth Heiskell

Are BECs your breakfast love language? Then you’ll adore this upgraded take on the classic morning sandwich, featuring a sweet-savory bacon jam, griddle-cooked eggs, gooey Gruyere cheese, and peppery arugula.

Dylan's Breakfast Delight Wraps
Dylan Dreyer

Dylan Dreyer

Whether you enjoy this for breakfast or lunch — as Dylan and Cal do — we guarantee that it’ll be an absolute delight. Between the crunch of the cucumbers and spinach, the creaminess of the scrambled eggs and avocado, and gooey saltiness of the melted Muenster cheese, this wrap has loads of flavor and texture.  

Cacio e Pepe Eggs with Olive Oil Toast
Courtesy Ed Anderson

Pasta, but make it breakfast — that’s what Bobby Flay does here with his cacio e pepe eggs. In a nod to the iconic Roman pasta dish, he adds a healthy heaping of cheese and black pepper to a white wine vinaigrette. The luxurious sauce goes over poached eggs and toast, which he rubs with a clove of garlic for even more flavor. 

Avocado, Spinach and Egg Breakfast Tacos
Casey Barber

Casey Barber

These small-but-mighty tacos are loaded with protein, fiber and healthy fat — just the kind of thing we all need to get the morning started. Don’t skip the hot sauce or scallions, which add great flavor to an already great breakfast.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese
Ed Anderson

Erika Nakamura

Sometimes there’s no reason to mess with a classic and that’s the case with this sausage, egg and cheese. It calls for from-scratch sausage patties, but all the hard work is done in a stand mixer, which you can easily do ahead of time. Pop them in between kaiser rolls with eggs, American cheese and a smear of mayo and you’ll quickly taste the homemade difference.

Grilled Cheese Egg-in-a-Hole
Grace Parisi

Grace Parisi

Grilled cheese meets egg-in-a-hole to form an irresistible, kid-friendly, breakfast. Use this recipe as a formula and change up the bread and cheese options when you make it — it’ll feel like a new sandwich every time.

Dylan Dreyer's Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Dylan Dreyer

Dylan Dreyer

Whether you call it pork roll or Taylor ham, there’s one thing we can all agree on: this iconic New Jersey delicacy is delicious. Here, Dylan pays homage to her home state with a simple and satisfying take on the classic breakfast sandwich. All you need are slices of pork roll, fried eggs, American cheese and a hard roll. Wrapping it up in greasy foil like the delis do is completely optional.

Omelets

Muffin Tin Omelets
TODAY

Seamus Mullen

The secret to making omelets for a crowd? Your muffin pan. Al Roker packs these mini omelets with veggies and cheese, so they’re just as nutritious as they are tasty.

Asparagus, Prosciutto and Parmesan Omelet
Zach Pagano / TODAY

Mark Strausman

There’s something so elegant about enjoying an omelet in the morning. Filled with fresh asparagus, prosciutto, and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, this one from Fred’s at Barney’s chef Mark Strausman, would make a wonderful spring brunch when the snappy, stalky vegetable is in season.

Sweet Apple-Cinnamon Omelet
Maneet Chauhan

Maneet Chauhan

If you love to start the day with something sweet, but don’t want to overdo it with the carbs, here’s the perfect recipe: an apple-cinnamon omelet. Slices of Granny Smith apple are cooked until tender, then added to eggs that are sweetened with brown sugar and vanilla extract. The unexpected combination will surprise and delight your taste buds.

American Omelet
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

Anthony Contrino

The key to a good omelet is cooking the eggs low and slow. Once you master the technique, you’ll be cooking up this American omelet like a pro. Fill it up with diced ham, bell peppers, and cheese or whatever you’re craving in the morning.

Sheet-Pan Omelets
Courtesy Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer

Does everyone in the family always want a different omelet filling? Yup. Enter the sheet pan omelet. You can add a variety of toppings to each section so everybody gets what they want, but then it all cooks at once in the oven. No more standing at the stovetop fielding individual requests!

Jamie Oliver's Wild Mushroom Omelet
Getty Images

Jamie Oliver

Bookmark this recipe for the next time you see beautiful mushrooms at the farmer’s market. The six-ingredient omelet is deceptively simple, but the combination of fluffy egg and earthy ‘shrooms cooked with a hint of lemon will leave an impression.

Quiche and Frittata Recipes

Vegetable Frittata
Getty Images stock

Kristin Kirkpatrick

A frittata is great any time of day (who doesn’t love a good breakfast-for-dinner meal?), but it’s an especially nutritious and hearty way to kick off your morning. This one is full of orange bell peppers and spinach, plus Parmesan cheese, red onion and fresh garlic for even more flavor.

Sweet Potato and Ham Frittata
Katie Stilo

Lidia Bastianich

This sweet potato and ham frittata is one of Lidia Bastianich’s Easter staples, but it’s delicious all year round. Between the salty goodness of the ham and creaminess of the sweet potato, don’t be surprised if everyone at the table asks for a second slice.

Joy Bauer's Veggie-and-Cheese Frittata
Courtesy Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer

Minced fresh herbs add a dose of brightness to this veggie-and-cheese frittata. It’s a great way to turn any produce you have lingering in the fridge into a satisfying protein-packed breakfast.

Chicken, Spinach and Feta Breakfast Quiche
TODAY All Day

Kevin Curry

Store-bought rotisserie chicken is a busy home cook’s best friend — and not just for dinner! Breathe new life into leftover chicken with this quiche recipe, which also calls for sun-dried tomatoes and feta for some much-needed brightness.

Al Roker's Vegetable and Bacon Frittata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Al Roker

Topped with slices of gorgeous heirloom tomatoes, this frittata is as stunning as it is tasty. Al crisps up the bacon first and uses the rendered fat to cook the rest of the ingredients, adding a layer of umami richness to this egg dish.

Veggie Quiche with Hash-Brown Crust
Laura Vitale

Laura Vitale

This recipe combines two breakfast staples — hash browns and a frittata — into one truly next-level brunch dish. The potato crust crisps up nicely in the oven, offering a nice contrast to the custardy egg filling.

Broccoli Cheese Quiche
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Elizabeth Heiskell

Not one, but three types of cheese go into this eggy, creamy egg bake, which is studded with broccoli. A store-bought crust works great, but you can also use your favorite homemade one, too.

Katherine Schwarzenegger's Kitchen Sink Quiche
Courtesy Rubbermaid DuraLite Bakeware

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt

The biggest perk of this “kitchen sink” quiche is its versatility. Follow the recipe and load it up with baby potatoes, peppers, spinach and goat cheese — or swap out any of those ingredients for your family’s favorite veggies and cheese.

Al Roker's Broccoli, Ham and Cheddar Quiche
Rebekah Lowin / TODAY

Al Roker

If you’re in need of an elegant, yet not-too-fussy breakfast, look no further than Al’s broccoli, ham and cheddar quiche. The key to getting a quiche with a crispy, flaky crust is parbaking the pie dough before you pour in the egg filling.

Spring Frittata with Asparagus and Artichokes
Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer

For many home cooks, the return of spring vegetables brings a renewed sense of excitement into the kitchen. Once asparagus and artichoke start popping up at the market, take it as a sign to whip up this beautiful frittata. It gets its custard-like texture from the addition of Greek yogurt and pops of fragrance from fresh herbs, plus a finishing drizzle of balsamic glaze and pesto.


Patty Lee

Patty is a writer, editor, home baker and native New Yorker. With more than a decade in lifestyle media, Patty is an experienced content strategist with a portfolio that spans home, dining, travel and beauty. She got her start in print as a features reporter at the New York Daily News — where she covered everything from fashion to weddings — before joining Time Out New York as a food editor.

She made the move into the digital space and has since held editorial roles at Cooking Channel, Zagat, TODAY.com and The Spruce Eats. She also helped launch Business Insider’s SEO-driven home and kitchen vertical and served as executive editor at Kitchn.

Additionally, Patty has extensive social media experience, having managed accounts for Martha Stewart Living, Bingbox Snow Cream and The Mermaid Inn restaurant group. She continues to write for range of print and digital publications, including Thrillist, PureWow, Food Network, Rachael Ray in Season, Fifty Grande, WestJet Magazine and more.