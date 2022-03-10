Creamy, cheesy scalloped potatoes are a Sunday side dish that no one can resist, and now this traditional party-pleaser is even easier when you make it in the slow cooker. Who knows? This simple hands-off method might even convince you to make this indulgent, elegant comfort food part of your weeknight dinner rotation.

Preparation

1.

Spritz the interior of a 6-quart slow cooker with nonstick spray or grease with butter.

2.

Peel the potatoes and slice into thin rounds (use a mandoline or other slicer for best results).

3.

Whisk the cream and milk together in a measuring cup.

4.

Place a layer of potato slices in the bottom of the slow cooker, making sure to overlap the potatoes and completely cover the bottom of the slow cooker.

5.

Sprinkle the potatoes with salt, pepper, and thyme.

6.

Sprinkle one-fourth of the minced shallot and garlic over the potatoes.

7.

Sprinkle one-fourth of each of the Gruyere, Fontina and Parmesan cheeses over the potatoes.

Casey Barber

8.

Pour one-third of the cream and milk over the potatoes.

9.

Repeat three more times — the final layer of potatoes will not be covered in cream and milk, but will be sprinkled with the salt, pepper, thyme, shallot, garlic and cheeses.

10.

Cover and cook on high for 4 1/2 to 5 hours, until the top layer of cheese is crispy, browned, and bubbling.

11.

Serve immediately.