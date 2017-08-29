Slow-cook like Martha Stewart with these 3 sensational chicken recipes

share tweet email

Martha Stewart joins the TODAY Food team to share 3 sensational slow cooker recipes from her new cookbook Martha Stewart's Slow Cooker: 110 Recipes for Flavorful, Foolproof Dishes (Including Desserts!), Plus Test-Kitchen Tips and Strategies. She shows us how to make Southwestern-style chicken with beans, tender garlic loaded chicken and turns spicy buffalo chicken into easy to eat sandwiches.

And if you're in the market for one of these magic food transformers, check out our favorite slow cookers and Crock Pots.

Many slow-cooker recipes with similar names simply call for a bottle of barbecue sauce tossed with chicken pieces. This recipe teaches you how easy it is to develop much better, fresher-tasting barbecue flavor from scratch, with just a few pantry staples.

Developing this recipe — a riff on the French bistro classic — taught us a thing or two about how the slow, steady, moist heat of the slow cooker really intensifies flavors. When we tried the traditional 40-clove recipe, the garlic flavor was so strong, we cut the number in half (and we love garlic!).

Here, beans are used to bulk up a simple Southwestern stew to help a little bit of chicken go a long way. Since we skipped the step of browning the meat first on the stovetop, we opted for skinless pieces; the skin doesn't take on any caramelization in the slow cooker, and the resulting texture could compromise the appeal of your finished dish.

