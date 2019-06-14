Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey

The Grill Dads, Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, are joining TODAY to grill up some tasty recipes for Father's Day. They show us how to make smoked pork chops with sage butter, Southwestern steak salad and grilled doughnut ice cream sandwiches (yes, seriously).

Smoked Pork Chops with Sage Butter
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mark Anderson

No more dry pork chops! This cooking method is a surefire way to end up with a juicy pork chop. Cooking low and slow to start ensures even cooking to the perfect temp. And the smoke and sage add a deep depth of flavor to the chops.

Southwestern Steak Salad with Grilled Corn
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mark Anderson

If you want the robust flavor of a great steak but don't want all the heavy sides that usually accompany it, this Southwestern-inspired salad invites the garden to the party for a light, yet meaty, dish.

Grilled Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches with Huckleberry Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mark Anderson

What's not to love about this recipe? It's a grilled doughnut ice cream sandwich! It's super simple to make and tastes absolutely delicious.

Mark Anderson
Ryan Fey