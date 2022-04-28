Chef notes

Every year, my family and I make a trip to the San Juan Islands in northern Washington. One thing we always do is go shrimping, and these crispy shrimp burgers are something we always make with our catch. Not only are these burgers incredibly easy to make, they are also packed with flavor, and every single person who has ever tried them loves them!

Technique tips: Shrimp patty mixture can be made in a food processor, but I like the hand-chop the shrimp for texture. Be sure to toast the buns on medium-low heat to avoid burning. Use the softest buns you can find.

Swap option: Lime juice for the lemon juice (and vice versa). Shallots for the scallions. Any type of grated cheese for the cheddar cheese. Potato buns for the brioche buns.