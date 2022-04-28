Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 scallions, light and dark green parts, chopped
- 1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup panko or white breadcrumbs
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1 clove garlic, finely minced
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons hot sauce, such as Cholula or Sriracha
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 4 brioche buns, halved
- 1/4 cup canola or safflower oil, for pan-frying
- iceberg lettuce leaves, for serving
Chef notes
Every year, my family and I make a trip to the San Juan Islands in northern Washington. One thing we always do is go shrimping, and these crispy shrimp burgers are something we always make with our catch. Not only are these burgers incredibly easy to make, they are also packed with flavor, and every single person who has ever tried them loves them!
Technique tips: Shrimp patty mixture can be made in a food processor, but I like the hand-chop the shrimp for texture. Be sure to toast the buns on medium-low heat to avoid burning. Use the softest buns you can find.
Swap option: Lime juice for the lemon juice (and vice versa). Shallots for the scallions. Any type of grated cheese for the cheddar cheese. Potato buns for the brioche buns.
Preparation
For the burgers:
In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, add the butter and scallions. Cook until the scallions have softened, 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn heat off and set aside.
In a large bowl, mix together the chopped shrimp, cheddar cheese, panko breadcrumbs, lime juice, smoked paprika, egg, garlic, salt, ground black pepper and the cooked scallion mixture until just combined. Form into 4 equal-sized patties (about 1/2-inch thick) and place on a parchment paper-lined plate. Transfer to the fridge to firm up, 5 to 10 minutes.
For the spicy mayo:
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, hot sauce, lemon juice, onion powder and garlic powder. Set aside.
Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-low heat. Evenly spread about 1 teaspoon of the spicy mayonnaise on each cut side of the buns and place cut-side down onto the hot skillet. Cook until toasted and warmed through, about 2 minutes, making sure to keep an eye on them. Remove the buns from the pan and transfer to a plate.
To assemble:
In the large nonstick skillet over medium heat, add the canola oil. When the oil is hot, add the shrimp patties and cook until golden brown and crispy, about 3 minutes on each side.
Spread your desired amount of the remaining spicy mayo on the bottom half of the toasted buns. Top each with a shrimp patty, iceberg lettuce and the top bun. Serve immediately.