Vegan Sloppy Joes

COOK TIME
25 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(2)
Mark Weinberg
Jessica Seinfeld
Ingredients

  • 2 cloves garlic, smashed and peeled
  • 1 yellow onion, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for the buns
  • teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 small head cauliflower, cut or broken into florets
  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed, or 1½ cups cooked cannellini beans
  • 6 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons chile powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 4 hamburger potato buns
  • bread and butter pickles, for serving
  • potato chips, for serving (optional)

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it's so flavorful and hearty. This is a home run for people who are worried about walking away from the table unsatisfied. It's great for large groups and serves up well, year-round.

    Technique tip: Try to evenly chop the onion and bell pepper in the food processor so they cook in the same amount of time.

    Swap option: Swap in chickpeas or kidney beans if you prefer over cannellini.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a food processor, finely chop the garlic. Add the onion and bell pepper chunks and pulse several times until evenly (but not too finely) chopped.

    2.

    In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion mixture and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and cook, stirring often, for 6 to 7 minutes, until tender.

    3.

    Meanwhile, place the cauliflower florets in the food processor. Pulse several times until chopped into very small, but not fine, pieces. You'll need 4 cups of chopped cauliflower.

    4.

    Add the cauliflower to the skillet and cook, stirring often, for 5 to 6 minutes, until crisp-tender. Stir in the beans.

    5.

    In a small bowl, stir together the tomato paste, vinegar, brown sugar, chile powder, black pepper, cayenne pepper, the remaining 1 teaspoon salt and the water. Stir into the cauliflower mixture. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes, until heated through.

    6.

    To heat the hamburger buns, in a large skillet, heat a thin layer of oil. Place the buns cut-side down in the skillet. Cook for about 1 minute, or until the undersides are golden-brown.

    7.

    Dividing evenly, spoon the mixture among the hamburger buns and top with pickles. Serve with potato chips, if using.

    Vegan Sloppy Joes

