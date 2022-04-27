Swap option: You can also use St. Louis ribs or spareribs.

This recipe is the perfect sweet heat, sticky baby back rib for anytime of year.

Preparation

For the Hot Honey Rub:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Transfer to an airtight container and store in your pantry for up to 6 months.

For the Hot Honey Barbecue Sauce:

Combine all ingredients into a 1-quart saucepot and simmer for 15 minutes. Cool and transfer to a food-safe container and refrigerate until ready to use.

For the ribs:

1.

Preheat oven to 250 F.

2.

Pull two each 20-inch-long pieces of heavy-duty foil and place on the bottom of a sheet tray. Place the rib on top of the foil and rub completely with the vegetable oil.

3.

In a small mixing bowl, mix together the salt and pepper. Evenly season the top and bottom of the ribs with the entire seasoning mixture and let the ribs dry-brine for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, completely season the top and bottom of the ribs with the Hot Honey Rub.

4.

Once the ribs are seasoned, place them on the foil, meat-side down, and pour the apple juice and apple cider vinegar over the back side of the bones. Using the foil that the ribs are laid upon, wrap the ribs up, creating a pouch and cook for 3 hours.

5.

After 3 hours, remove the ribs from the oven and allow them to rest wrapped for 10 minutes at room temperature.

6.

While the ribs are resting, clean and preheat your grill to medium-high.

7.

Spray the grill grates with nonstick grill spray and remove the ribs from the foil pouch. Place the ribs meat-side down onto the grill grates and mop the back side of the ribs with the Hot Honey Barbecue Sauce. Cook with the lid closed for 2 minutes.

8.

After 2 minutes, carefully flip the ribs and generously mop the meat side with the Hot Honey Barbecue Sauce and cook with the lid closed for an additional 2 minutes to make the sauce sticky and tacky.

9.

After 2 minutes, remove the ribs from the grill, then cut and serve with additional Hot Honey Barbecue Sauce.