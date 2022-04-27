Ingredients
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup granulated honey
- 1/4 cup sweet paprika
- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
- 1 tablespoon granulated onion
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon chile powder
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked ghost pepper powder
- 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1½ cups ketchup
- 3/4 cup honey
- 1/2 cup white vinegar
- 1/4 cup molasses
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked ghost pepper powder
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/8 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 (2.5-pound) rack baby back ribs, peeled
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup Hot Honey Rub (recipe above)
- 2 tablespoons apple juice
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup Hot Honey Barbecue Sauce (recipe above)
Chef notes
This recipe is the perfect sweet heat, sticky baby back rib for anytime of year.
Technique tip: Line the baking dish with foil for easy wrapping and cleanup.
Swap option: You can also use St. Louis ribs or spareribs.
Preparation
For the Hot Honey Rub:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Transfer to an airtight container and store in your pantry for up to 6 months.
For the Hot Honey Barbecue Sauce:
Combine all ingredients into a 1-quart saucepot and simmer for 15 minutes. Cool and transfer to a food-safe container and refrigerate until ready to use.
For the ribs:1.
Preheat oven to 250 F.2.
Pull two each 20-inch-long pieces of heavy-duty foil and place on the bottom of a sheet tray. Place the rib on top of the foil and rub completely with the vegetable oil.3.
In a small mixing bowl, mix together the salt and pepper. Evenly season the top and bottom of the ribs with the entire seasoning mixture and let the ribs dry-brine for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, completely season the top and bottom of the ribs with the Hot Honey Rub.4.
Once the ribs are seasoned, place them on the foil, meat-side down, and pour the apple juice and apple cider vinegar over the back side of the bones. Using the foil that the ribs are laid upon, wrap the ribs up, creating a pouch and cook for 3 hours.5.
After 3 hours, remove the ribs from the oven and allow them to rest wrapped for 10 minutes at room temperature.6.
While the ribs are resting, clean and preheat your grill to medium-high.7.
Spray the grill grates with nonstick grill spray and remove the ribs from the foil pouch. Place the ribs meat-side down onto the grill grates and mop the back side of the ribs with the Hot Honey Barbecue Sauce. Cook with the lid closed for 2 minutes.8.
After 2 minutes, carefully flip the ribs and generously mop the meat side with the Hot Honey Barbecue Sauce and cook with the lid closed for an additional 2 minutes to make the sauce sticky and tacky.9.
After 2 minutes, remove the ribs from the grill, then cut and serve with additional Hot Honey Barbecue Sauce.