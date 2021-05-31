Technique Tip: Salt the chicken a day ahead and place it on a rack over a sheet tray and put it in the fridge overnight uncovered to give it a simple dry brine and get super crispy skin.

This dish tastes like summer, with smoky and crispy grilled chicken, sweet tomatoes and creamy cheese. It’s an appetizer, salad and main course all in one.

Preparation

1.

Preheat a grill to medium-high, indirect heat (375-425 F).

2.

Create the rub for the chicken by combining kosher salt (two teaspoons per pound of chicken; less if it isn’t kosher), oregano and garlic powder. Cover the chicken with the rub and crack some fresh pepper on the skin side. Allow the chicken to come to room temp for 30 minutes.

3.

Add the tomatoes and garlic to an ovenproof pan and add two teaspoons of kosher salt and enough olive oil to coat.

4.

Place the chicken and tomatoes on the grill. The chicken should be skin-side up. Remove the tomatoes when the skins have burst and the oil is simmering. Remove the chicken when it hits 165 F internal. If the skin isn’t crispy, sear over the direct heat side of the grill for a few minutes, until golden-brown.

5.

To serve, place the chicken quarters on a platter. Tuck the tomatoes between the chicken pieces. Rip the burrata into pieces and place on the tray. Top with the torn basil, a drizzle of the olive oil that the tomatoes cooked in and a pinch of salt.