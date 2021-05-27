I've always said that if I could eat wings every day, I would — and these sticky jerk chicken wings might just be my favorite version. The store-bought jerk marinade, honey and blender pineapple-habanero sauce in this recipe provides you with a meal that's packed with tons of fresh flavors, like chilis, herbs, garlic and onion. It's also one of my go-to recipes for the nights when I need a meal with minimal cleanup. So, whether you're planning to entertain all summer long or are craving some spice in your life, these wings will be there to make you feel as if you just left a much-needed tropical vacation. Just be prepared to eat a lot of them — they're addicting.

For the pineapple-habanero sauce:

Place all of the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside until ready for use, place into an air-tight container and store in the fridge for up to 7 days or freezer for up to 3 months.

For the sticky jerk chicken wings:

Preheat the oven or grill to 425 F.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix the chicken, jerk marinade and honey.

Place four 18- by 12-inch pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil on the counter. Divide the chicken wings and place them in the middle of each piece of foil. Top the chicken with sliced limes and red onions.

Bring the two opposite ends of the foil together and fold twice to seal, then fold in the other sides, creating leak-proof packets. Place the foil packets onto a baking tray and place them into the oven or directly onto the grill, close the grill and cook for 40 minutes.

During the last 10 minutes, carefully open the packets (hot steam will escape) and cook under the broiler or increase the grill temperature, to get the wings crispy.

Top each pack with pineapple-habanero sauce and chopped chives.