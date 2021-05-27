IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 award-winning grooming essentials every man needs, according to Men's Health

Sticky Jerk Chicken Wing Foil Packets

COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Will Coleman
Will Coleman
COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Blender Pineapple Habanero Sauce
  • 2 cups chopped fresh pineapple
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 small tomato
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • kosher salt
  • 3 habanero peppers
  • 1 lime, juiced (about 1 tablespoon lime juice)
    • Sticky Jerk Chicken Wings
  • 4 pounds (about 24) air-chilled chicken wings, split at the joint, wingtips removed and discarded
  • 1/2 cup store-bought Jamaican jerk marinade
  • 1 cup honey
  • 2 limes, thinly sliced
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • chopped chives, for garnish (optional)

    • Chef notes

    I've always said that if I could eat wings every day, I would — and these sticky jerk chicken wings might just be my favorite version. The store-bought jerk marinade, honey and blender pineapple-habanero sauce in this recipe provides you with a meal that's packed with tons of fresh flavors, like chilis, herbs, garlic and onion. It's also one of my go-to recipes for the nights when I need a meal with minimal cleanup. So, whether you're planning to entertain all summer long or are craving some spice in your life, these wings will be there to make you feel as if you just left a much-needed tropical vacation. Just be prepared to eat a lot of them — they're addicting.

    Preparation

    For the pineapple-habanero sauce:

    Place all of the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside until ready for use, place into an air-tight container and store in the fridge for up to 7 days or freezer for up to 3 months.

    For the sticky jerk chicken wings:

    1.

    Preheat the oven or grill to 425 F.

    2.

    In a medium-sized bowl, mix the chicken, jerk marinade and honey.

    3.

    Place four 18- by 12-inch pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil on the counter. Divide the chicken wings and place them in the middle of each piece of foil. Top the chicken with sliced limes and red onions.

    4.

    Bring the two opposite ends of the foil together and fold twice to seal, then fold in the other sides, creating leak-proof packets. Place the foil packets onto a baking tray and place them into the oven or directly onto the grill, close the grill and cook for 40 minutes.

    5.

    During the last 10 minutes, carefully open the packets (hot steam will escape) and cook under the broiler or increase the grill temperature, to get the wings crispy.

    6.

    Top each pack with pineapple-habanero sauce and chopped chives.

    Sticky Jerk Chicken Wing Foil Packets

    Recipe Tags

    CaribbeanJamaicanChickenEasyGrillingQuickSummerSuper BowlTailgatingAppetizersEntrées

    More AppetizersSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Mini Corn Dog Muffins

    Pretzel Bites

    Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms

    Kimbap (Gimbap)

    Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Guava-Glazed Chicken Wings

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa