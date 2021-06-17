Chef notes

Souva — which is Aussie slang for souvlaki — is one of my favorite things to make on the grill. Every element can be prepped ahead, so when it comes to mealtime, all you need is a quick cook, a little assembly and you can get down to eating.

Technique tip: Spice mixture can be made up to 1 week ahead of cooking. Marinate chicken, beef and shrimp up to 1 day ahead, covered and refrigerated. Tzatziki can be made up to 8 hours ahead of serving, covered and refrigerated.