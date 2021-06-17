IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Souva with Pita and Tzatziki

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(17)
Courtesy Curtis Stone
Curtis Stone
Ingredients

Souva
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely grated
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, excess fat and sinew trimmed, meat cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 (1-inch-thick) rib-eye steak, excess fat and sinew trimmed, meat cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 12 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • pita breads
  • sliced tomato
  • sliced red onion
    • Tzatziki
  • 1 hothouse cucumber, peeled, halved and seeded
  • 2 cups plain 2% yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon peel
  • 1/3 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

    • Chef notes

    Souva — which is Aussie slang for souvlaki — is one of my favorite things to make on the grill. Every element can be prepped ahead, so when it comes to mealtime, all you need is a quick cook, a little assembly and you can get down to eating.

    Technique tip: Spice mixture can be made up to 1 week ahead of cooking. Marinate chicken, beef and shrimp up to 1 day ahead, covered and refrigerated. Tzatziki can be made up to 8 hours ahead of serving, covered and refrigerated.

    Preparation

    For the souvas:

    In large bowl, mix garlic powder, oregano, pepper, salt, onion powder and paprika. Add oil and garlic to bowl and mix to combine.

    Divide marinade among 3 bowls. Add chicken, beef and shrimp separately to each bowl of marinade and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours and up to 1 day.

    For the tzatziki:

    Coarsely grate cucumber into a medium bowl. Stir in yogurt, lemon juice, lemon peel, mint, garlic and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Makes about 3 cups.

    To serve:

    1.

    Thread chicken, beef and shrimp separately onto skewers (preferably metal).

    2.

    Prepare charcoal or gas barbecue for medium-high heat. Grill souvas, turning as needed, about 8 minutes.

    3.

    Grill pitas, turning as needed, for about 2 minutes, or until hot and beginning to crisp. Serve souvas with pita, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki.

    Recipe Tags

    GreekMediterraneanTODAY with Hoda & JennaDinnerEasyEntertainingFourth of JulyGrillingHealthyEntrées

