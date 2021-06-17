Ingredients
Chef notes
Souva — which is Aussie slang for souvlaki — is one of my favorite things to make on the grill. Every element can be prepped ahead, so when it comes to mealtime, all you need is a quick cook, a little assembly and you can get down to eating.
Technique tip: Spice mixture can be made up to 1 week ahead of cooking. Marinate chicken, beef and shrimp up to 1 day ahead, covered and refrigerated. Tzatziki can be made up to 8 hours ahead of serving, covered and refrigerated.
Preparation
For the souvas:
In large bowl, mix garlic powder, oregano, pepper, salt, onion powder and paprika. Add oil and garlic to bowl and mix to combine.
Divide marinade among 3 bowls. Add chicken, beef and shrimp separately to each bowl of marinade and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours and up to 1 day.
For the tzatziki:
Coarsely grate cucumber into a medium bowl. Stir in yogurt, lemon juice, lemon peel, mint, garlic and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Makes about 3 cups.
To serve:1.
Thread chicken, beef and shrimp separately onto skewers (preferably metal).2.
Prepare charcoal or gas barbecue for medium-high heat. Grill souvas, turning as needed, about 8 minutes.3.
Grill pitas, turning as needed, for about 2 minutes, or until hot and beginning to crisp. Serve souvas with pita, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki.