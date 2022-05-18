Special equipment: Strainer to remove chicken from oil; 2-gallon capacity pot so you have plenty of room for chicken and oil. Alternatively, you can use an outdoor turkey fryer. Attach a candy thermometer to oil pot.

Swap option: Use any of your favorite seasoning blends to season.

Technique tip: Use a timer and make sure chicken is room temperature before frying.

This is a real showstopper for your dinner party. It's one of those dishes that exemplifies why I love New Orleans food so much.

Preparation

For the chicken brine:

1.

In a large sauce pot, sweat onion, garlic and rosemary in canola oil over high heat.

2.

Once the vegetables start to soften, add water, salt and lemon juice, and bring to a simmer until salt dissolves.

3.

Once cooked, remove brine from heat and allow it to come to room temperature.

4.

Place chicken in a large sealable container and cover with brine until immersed. Weigh down with a plate to ensure chicken is fully submerged.

5.

Place chicken in the refrigerator overnight.

6.

Remove chicken from the refrigerator and remove from brine and allow to come to room temperature for about 1½ hours.

7.

While the chicken is resting, bring a large pot full of oil up to 335 F.

For the buttermilk soak:

In a large bowl, whisk all the ingredients until well-combined. Set aside.

For the chicken dredge:

In a large bowl, whisk all the ingredients until well-combined. Set aside.

For the persillade dipping sauce:

Place all ingredients into a blender. Blend, making sure to scrape down the sides to incorporate all parsley. Make sure the mixture is very finely blended so there are no chunks of garlic.

To cook:

Once chicken is at room temperature, dunk in buttermilk soak, shake off excess and toss in the dredge mixture.

Fry at 335 F (25 minutes for a whole chicken, or 10 minutes for chicken pieces) and remove from oil to drain on a towel. Temp the chicken to ensure doneness (breast should be about 150 F degrees; leg meat should be about 185 F).

To serve:

1.

Plate with any garnishes you choose, including chili crisp, honey or lemon slices dressed with Creole seasoning on a platter for presentation.

2.

When carving the chicken, use a knife to cut around the thigh on both sides. Remove the back of the chicken and cut off the wings. Cut the breasts in half through the bone. Place on a smaller plate with rosemary and lemon.

3.

Offer selection of dipping sauces, including the Persillade Dipping Sauce, along with the chicken, as desired.