Swap Option: You can use any steak that is at least 1-inch thick.

Technique Tip: Let the steak sit out at room temp for two hours before cooking to let it come to room temp and ensure you will get coast-to-coast pink.

This is more than just a delicious, epic-tasting steak: It’s a head-turner! It’s a show!

Preparation

1.

Preheat a charcoal grill to a medium-low heat (250-300 F).

2.

Aggressively salt the rib-eye with kosher salt. It’s hard to over-salt a steak this large. Allow the steak to rest at room temp.

3.

To make compound butter, chop the chipotle and combine the adobo, butter, cilantro, lime juice and zest and cotija. Stir to combine.

4.

Place the compound butter on a piece of a plastic wrap and form into a log about 1-2 inches in diameter. Roll it up in the plastic wrap and place in the freezer to firm up.

5.

Cook the steak on the grill with the lid closed until it hits 120 F internal (45-60 minutes), flipping every 10 minutes. Remove it and allow it to rest on a kitchen rack over a sheet tray. Use oven mitts to remove the grill grates and open the vents on the grill to get it to 500 F.

6.

Once the grill is hot, put the steak directly in the coals. Using long tongs, flip the steak after two minutes and sear the other side for an additional two minutes. Remove and put it back on the rack.

7.

Allow the steak to rest for 10 minutes. Slice the steak and compound butter. Arrange the slices of steak on a cutting board and top with the compound butter to serve.