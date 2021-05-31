IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Caveman Tomahawk Rib-Eye with Chipotle-Lime Compound Butter

COOK TIME
1 hr 15 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(6)
The Grill Dads
Mark Anderson
Ryan Fey
COOK TIME
1 hr 15 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(6)

Ingredients

  • 1 (2½-3½-pound) Tomahawk rib-eye steak
  • kosher salt
  • 1 chipotle pepper + 1 tablespoon adobo
  • 8 tablespoons salted butter, room temp
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (stems are fine!)
  • 1/2 lime, juiced
  • 1 tablespoon lime zest, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons grated cotija cheese

    • Chef notes

    This is more than just a delicious, epic-tasting steak: It’s a head-turner! It’s a show!

    Special Kitchen Equipment: Charcoal grill and instant-read meat thermometer

    Technique Tip: Let the steak sit out at room temp for two hours before cooking to let it come to room temp and ensure you will get coast-to-coast pink.

    Swap Option: You can use any steak that is at least 1-inch thick.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat a charcoal grill to a medium-low heat (250-300 F).

    2.

    Aggressively salt the rib-eye with kosher salt. It’s hard to over-salt a steak this large. Allow the steak to rest at room temp.

    3.

    To make compound butter, chop the chipotle and combine the adobo, butter, cilantro, lime juice and zest and cotija. Stir to combine.

    4.

    Place the compound butter on a piece of a plastic wrap and form into a log about 1-2 inches in diameter. Roll it up in the plastic wrap and place in the freezer to firm up.

    5.

    Cook the steak on the grill with the lid closed until it hits 120 F internal (45-60 minutes), flipping every 10 minutes. Remove it and allow it to rest on a kitchen rack over a sheet tray. Use oven mitts to remove the grill grates and open the vents on the grill to get it to 500 F.

    6.

    Once the grill is hot, put the steak directly in the coals. Using long tongs, flip the steak after two minutes and sear the other side for an additional two minutes. Remove and put it back on the rack.

    7.

    Allow the steak to rest for 10 minutes. Slice the steak and compound butter. Arrange the slices of steak on a cutting board and top with the compound butter to serve.

    Caveman Tomahawk Rib-Eye with Chipotle-Lime Compound Butter

    Grill Dads serve up caprese chicken and rib-eye steak

    May 31, 202104:48

    Recipe Tags

    EntertainingFourth of JulyGrillingPartyPicnicSummerTailgatingEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice